Smart networked power for Smart connectivity – Introducing the Fuzion FTP-300

Fuzion Power Technologies (Fuzion) is a leading global provider of smart off-grid power technologies for edge-located environments.

Through a new partnership with Space Television (SpaceTV), it has recently entered the Southern African market and is passionate about the role its technologies can play in supporting Africa’s rapid digital evolution.

From rural connectivity projects, to smart city deployments with enhanced video surveillance, to remote enterprise IoT deployments in the oil, gas, mining, and agriculture sectors – Fuzion and SpaceTV believe power stability is the foundation of meaningful digital access.

Fuzion’s FTP-300 system provides all the necessary power stability your organisation could need to keep its key digital technologies and systems running at all times.

Fuzion FTP-300

The FTP-300 is a smart solar-powered switch with power-over-ethernet (PoE) and DC outputs, and 300Wh of backup power.

This enables up to 60 hours of battery runtime, while intelligent auto-recovery after deep discharge ensures your system lasts longer.

The system is compact, intelligent, and ready to deploy anywhere thanks to its rugged IP65 enclosure.

It supports critical low-voltage devices like routers, Wi-Fi access points, IP cameras, IoT gateways and microwave radios – keeping networks online without relying on the grid.

The FTP-300 is not only for enabling wireless connectivity. It can also be used as a key component in various other technological systems, including CCTV surveillance systems, IP camera systems, and AI and licence plate recognition camera systems.

The FTP-300 is therefore a highly attractive energy solution for farms, neighborhood watch programmes, gated estates, factories, warehouses, mining sites, construction sites, transportation hubs, Central Improvement Districts, and more.

South African launch

The FTP-300 is being launched in South Africa through Fuzion’s new local strategic partner, SpaceTV.

SpaceTV is one of Africa’s most established signal distribution and connectivity brands, boasting over 45 years of industry experience and a robust national footprint.

The partnership between Fuzion and SpaceTV is focused on combining the industry-defining quality of the FTP-300 system with SpaceTV’s extensive reach and trusted relationships across both urban and rural markets.

Early-stage commercial deployments are already underway, and both parties are investigating new and exciting opportunities like public Wi-Fi access points, school networks, and rural health hubs.

These applications are already being explored through pilot engagements with integrators and municipal planners.

To support long-term adoption, SpaceTV is also preparing a dedicated Fuzion training track through its national Training Academy.

This will empower technicians and installers with hands-on product experience and best practices, growing a skilled support base across South Africa and neighbouring countries.

New opportunities in Africa

As Africa’s digital ambitions accelerate, the combination of Fuzion’s advanced off-grid tech and SpaceTV’s trusted installer network is poised to unlock powerful new opportunities.

It will drive smart connectivity, sustainable development, and inclusive access to power and the internet.

Click here to learn more about the Fuzion FTP-300 system.