Stay connected and win your share of R80,000 in groceries with Axxess

Axxess has already shaken up the market with its affordable Vuma Reach Fibre, giving households uncapped fibre from just R199 per month in underserved areas where mobile data was previously the only option.

Designed for lower-income households, it promises a superior internet experience, with speeds that support up to 10 connected devices.

It’s perfect for families that must stay online across multiple phones, laptops, and smart TVs – enabling streaming and transforming connectivity in communities that have traditionally been excluded from fibre access.

The 10Mbps plan costs R199 monthly and R249 prepaid, and the 20/10Mbps plan costs R359 monthly and R399 prepaid.

Now, Axxess is making it even more rewarding to stay connected with an opportunity to win your share of R80,000 in grocery vouchers.

From August to November 2025, clients who recharge or stay connected will be automatically entered into the competition.

Every month, two lucky customers will each walk away with a R10,000 grocery voucher to be used at their favourite participating store where recharge is available.

Here’s how it works:

Prepaid customers: Get 1 entry for every 30-day recharge voucher purchased when buying a 30-day voucher through Payfast or Easypay at most major retailers, including Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer, and many more Retailers.

Monthly customers: Simply stay connected – you’re automatically entered.

Recharges are easy, whether online or at leading retailers such as Boxer, Checkers, Pep, Pick n Pay, Spar, and more.

The competition runs until November 2025, and clients who keep recharging will stay in the running throughout the duration of the competition.

Choose Vuma Reach

With uncapped fibre starting at R199, Axxess continues to deliver reliable and affordable connectivity for homes across South Africa.

Whether streaming, gaming, working, or keeping the family connected on multiple devices, Vuma Reach Fibre ensures consistent speeds – with installation, activation, and a free-to-use Wi-Fi router included.

Now, staying connected doesn’t just keep you online – it could also keep your cupboards full.

Discover affordable, reliable internet with Vuma Reach Fibre from only R199 per month.