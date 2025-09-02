Data centres: The power in the shadows…

By Adil El Youssefi, Chief Executive Officer, Africa Data Centres

For most of us, data centres aren’t something we typically think about in our day-to-day lives, despite being the silent enablers of virtually every single digital process or transaction we make.

For instance, did you know that every time you walk up to an ATM and key in your PIN to withdraw cash, you’re relying on a data centre?

The machine itself doesn’t decide whether to release your hard-earned money. It simply captures your request, encrypts it, and sends it through the bank’s network to powerful servers housed in a data centre.

There, banking systems verify your identity, check your balance, and run fraud detection before sending an approval signal back to the ATM.

Only then does the machine dispense your cash. It’s a simple, everyday act that most people take for granted.

Yet, it’s made possible by the hidden infrastructure of data centres that quietly process millions of similar requests around the world every second.

Every transfer made at an ATM or on a fintech app, every streamed lecture, every online medical consultation depends on vast numbers of servers that the general public isn’t even aware of.

But if these data centres stopped running tomorrow, Africa’s online economy would feel the negative consequences.

The hidden backbone of growth

While Africa’s digital economy accounted for just 1.1% of GDP in 2012, it’s projected to reach 8.5% by 2050.

The tangible end products, such as mobile money services, streaming platforms, or digital health tools, usually take the credit for this growth, but behind the scenes, the modern, high-performance data centres capable of handling increasing information loads also need to take a bow.

And with current demand outstripping supply, their contribution is set to become even more critical. Africa’s current overall data centre capacity is around 250 megawatts, but demand is expected to hit 1,200 MW by 2030.

In other words, the continent needs to grow its data centre infrastructure nearly fivefold in the next few years.

Reliability matters

For digital services, uptime is everything. A banking app that crashes on payday isn’t an inconvenience; it undermines trust in the bank in particular, and the financial system as a whole.

This digital trust is built on redundancy, backup power, and secure environments, which are all provided by data centres.

Data centres also reduce latency. When data is hosted locally, transactions and interactions happen quickly and more reliably.

This is vital for communities and individuals who depend on fast, convenient services as they go about their daily lives.

Everyday relevance

Data centres impact all aspects of digital life. For instance, mobile money and cross-border transfer services depend on consistent uptime.

They wouldn’t be viable without robust hosting that can handle spikes in demand at the end of the month or during holidays.

When it comes to education, the pandemic highlighted just how important infrastructure is for education.

Five years later, the requirements remain the same, with e-learning platforms and virtual classrooms needing reliable, low-latency connections to keep lessons interactive and accessible.

Telemedicine is expanding across South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria. In areas without established medical facilities, doctors are consulting remotely and accessing patient records in real time, but only if those records are stored securely and available instantly.

The list is exhaustive, from ride-hailing apps to TV and movie streams, and business tools like video conferencing and online meeting platforms.

They’re all part of daily life in Africa’s urban centres, and each is driven by data centres’ unseen infrastructure.

Why Africa needs local hosting

With facilities in South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, Africa Data Centres operates the continent’s largest interconnected, vendor- and cloud-neutral data centre platform.

This brings an understanding that while building data centres closer to users is about convenience, it’s also about data protection, compliance, and sovereignty.

Regulations like South Africa’s POPIA, for instance, call for sensitive data to be stored and processed in controlled environments.

Hosting locally also reduces reliance on undersea cables and terrestrial infrastructure, cutting latency and boosting reliability.

Investments in this infrastructure by local providers also meet another immediate need, namely, enabling the next wave of technologies, like AI, cloud services, and IoT solutions, all of which demand enormous processing and storage capacity.

For Africa Data Centres, sustainability is also important, with local solutions, such as solar power and innovative cooling systems built into our infrastructure.

Looking ahead

Most of us will never set foot in a data centre, but it’s comforting to know that they’re supporting every tap, swipe, and click we make.

The story of Africa’s digital economy isn’t only about apps and devices. It’s about the unseen infrastructure working quietly in the background, where the continent’s future is being stored, processed, and secured.