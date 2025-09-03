Meet VolkanoX’s range of affordable computer mice and keyboards

South African brand Volkano is well-known across the country for its affordable electronic devices and gadgets, particularly its audio devices and the classic “Bazooka” speaker.

However, its range expands far beyond what most people realise. I found this out when Volkano sent us a selection of computer mice and keyboards belonging to its premium sub-brand, VolkanoX.

Together, Volkano and VolkanoX cover everything from wireless earbuds and headphones to power banks, smartwatches, fitness trackers, backpacks, and computer peripherals.

While Volkano is all about affordable, everyday gadgets, VolkanoX aims to deliver a step up in quality, innovation, and design – without losing the accessible pricing the brand is known for.

That approach is clear in the brand’s mice and keyboards, which are designed for a range of users – students, office workers, and creative professionals who want responsive, stylish, and comfortable tools for daily use.

Exploring the range

The VolkanoX lineup I received included the following mice: Lava, Asher, Crater, Inferna, Magma,and Phoenix.

I also received two mouse-and-keyboard combos – Ignite and Scorch – and a set of ergonomic devices, the Ergo Mouse and Ergo Keyboard.

Each mouse has its own design flair, with finishes like graphite, gunmetal, or blue-grey that look good on any desk – and they start at just R200.

These mice are comfortable in your hand, and there are options for everything from travel-friendly slim profile mice to comfortable, ergonomic mice.

Whichever you choose, the VolkanoX mice blend in nicely – whether you’re working from home or sitting in an open-plan office.

The combos, meanwhile, are a neat solution if you want to upgrade your setup in one go, with matching mouse and keyboard sets that keep things simple and coordinated.

Something like the VolkanoX Ignite keyboard is very comfortable to type on thanks to its responsive feel with each key press, while the VolkanoX Scorch offers a more compact form factor that is great if you have limited desk space.

The VolkanoX Crater mouse completes these combos.

Those of us who spend extensive time in front of our computers will then appreciate something like the Ergo devices.

The Ergo Mouse and Ergo Keyboard are designed to reduce strain on your hands and fingers, making extended use more comfortable.

Features that make a difference

What impressed me is how many thoughtful features run across the range. You will find the following features on many of the VolkanoX peripherals:

Plug and play simplicity – Every device is ready to go straight out of the box. Just plug in the USB receiver and you’re working within seconds.

– Every device is ready to go straight out of the box. Just plug in the USB receiver and you’re working within seconds. Rechargeable convenience – Several models use USB-C charging, which means you can recharge while you work instead of worrying about replacing batteries. Those that do take batteries mostly can use the same battery for 12 months.

– Several models use USB-C charging, which means you can recharge while you work instead of worrying about replacing batteries. Those that do take batteries mostly can use the same battery for 12 months. Adjustable DPI : Many of the mice allow you to fine-tune cursor speed, making them just as suitable for precision design work as they are for browsing or spreadsheet navigation.

: Many of the mice allow you to fine-tune cursor speed, making them just as suitable for precision design work as they are for browsing or spreadsheet navigation. OS switching : Some models can switch seamlessly between Windows and macOS setups, which is a real plus in mixed-use households or offices.

: Some models can switch seamlessly between Windows and macOS setups, which is a real plus in mixed-use households or offices. Bluetooth device switching : Certain models let you pair with more than one device at a time and switch between them with a simple press, making it easy to move from one PC to another.

: Certain models let you pair with more than one device at a time and switch between them with a simple press, making it easy to move from one PC to another. Silent operation: Silent clicking is available on most of the mice, while the keyboards use Silent Soft Touch Keys for quieter typing.

Silent clicking is available on most of the mice, while the keyboards use Silent Soft Touch Keys for quieter typing. Dual connectivity: Several peripherals offer both Bluetooth connectivity and a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, giving you the flexibility to choose what works best.

Volkano has also included USB-cables for all rechargeable peripherals, and batteries for all battery-powered models – ensuring you can immediately begin using your mouse and/or keyboard.

VolkanoX

Volkano has long been associated with music and audio, but the VolkanoX range of mice and keyboards proves the brand is making a splash on a wider stage.

The brand is proud to be of South African origin offers a mix of practical design, ergonomic comfort, rechargeable convenience, and versatile features, making its devices an appealing upgrade for South Africans who want technology at fair prices.

Many people have yet to discover this side of the brand, but these devices will soon be a smash hit in South Africa.

Click here to get your VolkanoX devices today.