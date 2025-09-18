The 32% advantage – Why Black Friday 2025 marketers must start now

Getting ahead of the Black Friday rush isn’t just about maximising your visibility – it’s about creating buzz and shaping shopper decisions before the deals begin.

By booking early and running your campaign over several weeks, you can ensure that your brand is already at the top of shoppers’ minds when they start actively hunting deals

Planning your campaign is a multi-month process that is distinct from launching it. The only way to convert demand is to build demand in the first place, and that takes time.

That’s why we recommend starting your Black Friday planning as soon as possible to ensure you build hype and take the stress off your team.

Lock in your strategies as soon as possible. Figure out which products and solutions to promote, the size of your discounts, and how much stock you need.

Then find partners to promote your content – like MyBroadband and BusinessTech – and get all the content you’ll need to promote the deals you finalise: visuals, email templates, and sponsored articles.

Now it’s time for execution.

Campaign execution

Your campaigns should start going live more than a month before Black Friday to generate hype, get your brand and products top of mind, and capture the early shoppers.

Search data from Google shows that the “build-up” phase for Black Friday begins in early October, with consumers in a research mindset and actively searching for deals.

Additionally, one study showed that one-third (32%) of consumers take advantage of early Black Friday deals in the days and weeks before the event.

Act now

The data is clear – Black Friday has evolved from a single-day event into a multi-week shopping season, and retailers that get started earlier will secure a critical strategic advantage.

Book your Black Friday 2025 campaign with MyBroadband today and start generating excitement around your brand.

Want practical tips to sharpen your campaign even further? Don’t miss our Black Friday 2025 Survival Guide below.