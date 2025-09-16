Doto named Best CFD Broker of 2025 at the World Financial Award

Doto, a multi-asset trading platform designed for modern investors, is proud to announce its recognition as the Best CFD Broker of 2025 at the prestigious World Financial Award.

This honour highlights Doto’s commitment to innovation, trust, and making finance accessible to all.

Launched in 2019, Doto has quickly earned the trust of more than 500,000 traders worldwide, setting itself apart with a technology-driven approach that challenges traditional CFD brokers.

By harnessing AI-powered analytics, Doto transforms real-time market news into actionable signals, enabling traders to react swiftly and invest with confidence.

“Doto was founded with a clear vision – to revolutionize trading by making it simple, transparent, and accessible,” said Mayank Srivastava, Executive Director of Doto Global.

“Winning Best CFD Broker 2025 is a testament to our mission of delivering ‘Finance for All,’ and we are honoured to be recognized by the World Financial Award.”

Doto makes trading simple

Doto’s mission and vision are as follows:

Mission: To turn market news into trading opportunities with the support of AI, analytics, and intuitive design.

To turn market news into trading opportunities with the support of AI, analytics, and intuitive design. Vision: To create a world where financial opportunity is accessible to anyone, regardless of background or experience.

To achieve these goals, it offers the following features and tools:

Multi-asset platform – Trade CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, currencies, crypto, and ETFs.

– Trade CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, currencies, crypto, and ETFs. Beginner-friendly Interface – AI-powered signals to guide traders at every level.

– AI-powered signals to guide traders at every level. Top-notch conditions – Leverage up to 1:500, low commissions, fast execution, and up to 50% deposit bonus.

– Leverage up to 1:500, low commissions, fast execution, and up to 50% deposit bonus. Seamless payments – Instant deposits and withdrawals with 0% commission and local options.

– Instant deposits and withdrawals with 0% commission and local options. Global access – Available on web and mobile, with multilingual customer support.

– Available on web and mobile, with multilingual customer support. Regulatory strength – Licensed under FSC (Mauritius), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), and FSA (Seychelles).

Awards & Recognition

Best CFD Broker – 2025 (World Financial Award)

Most Trusted Broker – 2024 (World Financial Award)

Best Newcomer Broker MEA – 2024 (iFX EXPO Dubai)

About Doto

Founded in 2019, Doto is a multi-regulated brokerage firm that empowers traders with cutting-edge technology, transparency, and simplicity.

The platform offers CFDs on over 250 assets, including Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Doto supports trading on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, as well as its proprietary WebTrader and mobile apps.

As a proud member of the Financial Commission (FinaCom) and its compensation fund, Doto provides clients with additional protection, ensuring peace of mind and reliability.

Click here to learn more about Doto.