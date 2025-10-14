94% of MyBroadband readers will start looking for Black Friday deals early in 2025 – up to a month before the event – while 73% prefer retailers that reveal their Black Friday deals early.

This is according to a recent MyBroadband survey, which gives clear insight into how South Africa’s top earners plan to shop this Black Friday.

The message for South African retailers is therefore clear: Black Friday shopping begins long before the actual day.

Shoppers are already keenly researching, budgeting, and planning where they’ll spend – and brands that are visible early stand a better chance of capturing more market share.

How they plan to spend

94% of respondents said they will shop online, and almost half of respondents (49%) said they set a specific Black Friday budget:

57% plan to spend more than R2,500.

plan to spend more than 34% plan to spend over R5,000.

As a result, MyBroadband – South Africa’s largest technology website several times over – is the best place to capture the attention of this primed and digitally engaged audience.

MyBroadband reaches 4.7 million readers every month – and its readers hunt for deals over Black Friday in the following ways:

49% through online articles

39% through banner ads

45% check email newsletters

MyBroadband offers high-performance marketing campaigns that engage readers through each of these avenues.

Purchasing power

None of this would matter if our readers didn’t have the purchasing power to back their Black Friday spending plans – but they do.

An impressive 87% of respondents are purchasing decision-makers in their households, meaning they are the consumers that brands must aim to reach.

41% come from households that bring in over R40,000 per month, and nearly one in ten from households take home over R100,000.

If you want your deals seen by the people who actually make purchasing decisions – and have the disposable income to spend – MyBroadband is where you need to be this Black Friday.

Our Black Friday marketing packages combine high-impact display banners , homepage takeovers, sponsored articles, dedicated mailers, and deals listings to keep your offers visible across every key touchpoint.

Book your 2025 Black Friday campaign with MyBroadband today and make sure your deals are seen, clicked, and acted on by the audience that matters most.