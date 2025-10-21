Tech leaders, big conversations, 8 million views – The What’s Next story continues

When MyBroadband launched What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou in June 2020, the aim was simple: create a platform where South Africa’s top business and technology leaders could share their insights.

Five years later, the podcast has not only achieved that goal – it has gone far beyond it.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou recently crossed 8 million views, a milestone that reflects its consistent growth and its place as South Africa’s favourite tech podcast.

What makes this journey remarkable is the pace of its rise. Within just six months of launching, What’s Next hit 1 million views, and since then each new season has built on the momentum.

The formula has remained the same – big conversations with the country’s most influential leaders.

Heavy hitters, lasting impact

From the very first episode with venture capitalist Michael Jordaan, the tone was set.

Listeners weren’t just tuning in to a podcast – they were getting front-row access to the minds shaping South Africa’s digital and business landscape.

That tradition has carried through every season.

Guests like Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, Dimension Data founder Jeremy Ord, and Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka helped establish the show’s reputation early on.

Today, the lineup continues to impress, with industry leaders such as Afrihost’s Gian Visser, Dell SA MD Doug Woolley, former MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa, Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare, OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee, and Microsoft SA MD Lillian Barnard sharing their perspectives.

The conversations go far beyond tech headlines. Cloud computing, cybersecurity, fintech, sustainability, and the evolving role of digital infrastructure in everyday life have all been explored in depth.

A growing community

Eight million views isn’t just a number – it represents a loyal and expanding community of professionals, decision-makers, and enthusiasts who return week after week for new episodes.

What’s Next continues to be the standard-setter for technology content, and the demand for more episodes shows no sign of slowing down.

Businesses have taken notice, too, with many executives seeing the podcast as the ideal stage to share their stories with a highly engaged audience that values thought leadership.

With 8 million views and counting, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou has firmly established itself as one of South Africa’s most influential media platforms – and the journey is only gaining momentum.

