Darren Morgan, COO of Comsol

Increasing dependence on cloud services and growing adoption of AI are driving more South African organisations to move to enterprise-grade connectivity to support mission-critical business applications.

This is according to Darren Morgan, COO of Comsol, who says: “As recently as five years ago, a company might have been happy with a broadband service, but they weren’t running a lot of cloud applications back then. Once they migrate to cloud platforms, they realise they need enterprise-grade comms because they’re no longer talking to localised servers. And the more they adopt AI, the more they will need world-class services with minimal packet loss, latency and jitter. For example, if you’re using the cloud and AI to run your control centre or service centre, those comms have to be real time, so you definitely need a proper enterprise grade link.”

“We’re finding that even the smaller businesses that were happy with broadband until recently are now realising that they have to get enterprise grade services,” he says.

Morgan explains that many organisations don’t know the difference between business broadband, unlicensed wireless, and licensed, enterprise-grade fixed wireless access (FWA).

“Some operators who have networks designed for consumer or even business broadband requirements will try to shape an enterprise product onto a network that was not designed to deliver those services. Therefore it doesn’t perform as expected. Unlicensed FWA providers may be good, but are usually challenged in delivering the SLAs an enterprise needs because they have limited spectrum available. Where a service billed as enterprise-grade FWA doesn’t live up to expectations, it can cause enterprises to see FWA as inferior to fibre,” he says.

Morgan notes that dedicated, licensed, enterprise-grade FWA is markedly different from unlicensed FWA and business broadband.

What makes a wireless network enterprise-grade?

Packet loss is a crucial differentiator between consumer-grade FWA, broadband, and enterprise-grade wireless, says Morgan.

“Minimal packet loss is also critical for a good user experience. If packets are being dropped, users will experience outages on voice calls and data, information may not go through at the correct times, and will have to be resent,” he says.

Where the broad industry norm is less than 1% packet loss, any applications running in real time, like cloud services, streaming, video, calls, cameras, or even a SAP system, need better than that. True enterprise-grade services like Comsol’s offer less than 0.1% packet loss, Morgan says.

Two more metrics – latency and jitter – are also important for enterprise-grade services. Morgan says: “These two go hand in hand. Latency is simply the time it takes the communications to run from point A to point B and back to point A, while jitter relates to how consistent the comms is from A to B. If you have poor jitter or poor latency, your voice services don’t run well.”

“At Comsol, we believe jitter has to be somewhere between 30 and 50 milliseconds or less as an absolute minimum, and the latency around 50 milliseconds and under, although we aim to achieve far less than that. Unlicensed networks and broadband networks typically don’t have those metrics. We built our networks to be on par with enterprise services worldwide, and we give these kinds of metrics to our customers as a service guarantee,” he says.

Security is a key consideration for enterprises, and Morgan explains that licensed FWA is highly secure.

“It is impossible to intercept the signal. That is how the technology works. The radios only talk to each other. It’s point to point and locked into a certain frequency. In contrast, some of the unlicensed networks are actually running Wi-Fi based radios and in those setups, while unlikely, you could potentially intercept those signals. Licensed is more secure by its nature,” he says.

The Comsol advantage

Morgan says Comsol’s significant spectrum holdings and its focus on fixed customer access only allows it to specialise in the world-class, enterprise-grade FWA organisations need now.

“We only do fixed wireless access, so all of the spectrum we have only goes to that one application, whereas the MNOs use 90% of their spectrum for their consumer handsets, and have very little left for their business networks,” Morgan says.

Much of Comsol’s success is built on quality of service and support, he notes.

“A service provider might have a world-class support centre and brilliant people, but if they’re running an unlicensed network and there’s a noise floor that’s too high, they have no way of remedying that quickly. So even with a good support system, you have to have the right network. The reverse is also true: you can have the best network in the world, but if you have a poor support setup, you can also be dead in the water.”

Comsol has invested in a world-class service operations centre and network operations centre, manned by experts committed to resolving issues as quickly as possible.

“We go the extra mile to show customers that they’re getting what they pay for – and this extends to the field service teams who go out there and fix problems. We have field teams based at points across the country, and have started to put technicians into the smaller towns like Middelburg and Witbank to shorten our response times. We’re also looking at putting teams in the Northern Cape and Garden Route. We believe we have to keep evolving, and this also applies to assessing AI solutions to enhance our ability to proactively scan the network for potential problems,” Morgan concludes.

