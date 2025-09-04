Samsung Blue Tag Sale – Last chance to shop for massive mobile deals with up to 40% off

This is your last chance to shop for the best deals in mobile innovation technology at unbeatable prices.

These deals are available only until 07 September 2025, so you have limited time left to enjoy these massive discounts on Samsung mobile devices, tablets, wearables and other accessories.

This year’s Blue Tag Sale has a big focus on mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches.

South Africans still have a chance to grab unbeatable deals of up to 40% on Samsung’s most innovative smartphones that include the Galaxy S24 FE with 128GB.

Samsung’s smartphones are designed to integrate with your other Galaxy devices, such as smartwatches, buds and other smart devices – creating a connected user experience.

You can also take advantage of the best offers in health and fitness products such as the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7 and Fit3.

These wearables will allow you to stay fit and connected at awesome prices.

Also, you can explore the best of Samsung’s cutting-edge tablets that will supercharge your productivity with Galaxy AI in your hands.

This selection of mobile devices on sale right now will inspire smarter, intelligent connections and greater wellness in your life.

This Blue Tag Sale is especially for those looking to upgrade their smartphones and also score a sleek tablet. You can even grab the latest smartwatch or treat yourself to new wireless buds.

Awesome deals

Use this opportunity to upgrade and save up to 40% on a select range of innovative Galaxy phones, tablets, smartwatches and other accessories that include the following:

Smartphones

Galaxy S24 FE (128GB) – Was R14,999, now R9,999 (Save R5,000)

– Was R14,999, now R9,999 (Save R5,000) Galaxy A26 – Was R4,999, now R4,499 (Save R500)

– Was R4,999, now R4,499 (Save R500) Galaxy A16 – Was R3,499, now R2,999 (Save R500)

– Was R3,499, now R2,999 (Save R500) Galaxy A05s – Was R2,899, now R2,499 (Save R400)

– Was R2,899, now R2,499 (Save R400) Galaxy A06 – Was R2,299, now R1,999 (Save R300)

– Was R2,299, now R1,999 (Save R300) Galaxy A05 – Was R1,899, now R1,699 (Save R200)

Tablets

Galaxy Tab S10FE 5G – Was R12,999, now R9,999 (Save R3,000)

– Was R12,999, now R9,999 (Save R3,000) Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G – Was R4,999, now R3,999 (Save R1,000)

– Was R4,999, now R3,999 (Save R1,000) Galaxy Tab A9 LTE – Was R2,999, now R2,499 (Save R500)

Wearables and Accessories

Galaxy Watch Ultra – Was R12,999, now R8,999 (Save R4,000)

– Was R12,999, now R8,999 (Save R4,000) Galaxy Watch 7 44mm BT – Was R4,999, now R3,999 (save R1,000)

– Was R4,999, now R3,999 (save R1,000) Galaxy Fit3 – Was R1,299, now R999 (Save R300)

– Was R1,299, now R999 (Save R300) Galaxy Buds3 – Was R3,999, now R2,999 (Save R1,000)

– Was R3,999, now R2,999 (Save R1,000) Galaxy Buds FE – Was R1,699, now R999 (Save R700)

– Was R1,699, now R999 (Save R700) Samsung Battery Packs – Was R699, now R499 (Save R200)

Get the deals

The Samsung Blue Tag Sale’s special offers are available nationwide.

From mobile phones that allow you to connect with loved ones at all times, to tablets that elevate your productivity – these deals are still up for grabs at participating retail stores and online.

You can now browse Samsung’s extensive range of services, cellphones, tech and accessories online.

But, there’s limited stock (and time) – so act fast!

Shop in-store at any Samsung store or at participating retailers, as well as online on Samsung and the Samsung Shop App.

Click here to shop for massive Samsung Blue Tag Sale deals.