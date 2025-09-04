ZTE and MTN pioneer 5G-Advanced sensing trials to safeguard marine life and drive smarter harbours

Event group photo

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, and MTN, a leading operator in Africa, unveiled South Africa’s first deployment of a 5G-Advanced Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) solution in Hout Bay on 29 August.

This was based on mmWave technology as part of the 5G New Radio interface and ZTE’s cutting-edge intelligence capability.

The trial proved the concept of real-time shipping, vessel sensing, and software-defined electronic geofencing, which can reduce disturbance to the resident seal colony while improving harbour operational efficiency.

This proof of concept reflects ZTE and MTN’s shared commitment to responsible innovation, leveraging advanced connectivity to protect biodiversity while enabling inclusive digital transformation.

ISAC sensing of vessel trajectories test

Hout Bay is both an iconic destination and a working harbour, where commercial fishing, chartered tourism, and a bustling waterfront sit alongside a sensitive seal habitat.

Seasonal surges, narrow approaches, and mixed-use shipping traffic can quickly create congestion and safety risks. A camera-only monitoring system often leaves operators reactive.

This collaboration between ZTE and MTN demonstrates how network-native sensing can strengthen day-to-day coordination and proactively safeguard wildlife, rather than relying solely on camera-based solutions.

During the trial, an average deviation of no more than 1% in positioning accuracy was achieved and verified using GPS and rangefinders.

In addition, all active vessels on the test day were accurately monitored in real time, with continuous, stable tracking.

The solution demonstrated a privacy-first approach using network-native sensing, minimising the need for new camera infrastructure.

The radio solution employed comprises mmWave active antenna units (AAUs), utilising 3GPP Release 19 network functionalities within 5G New Radio capability set.

These AAUs are also capable of providing Fixed Wireless Access connectivity while performing high-resolution environmental sensing.

The solution uses temporary wideband spectrum in the 26 GHz band provided by ICASA. Using pulse-Doppler radar smart sensing techniques and beamforming, the solution detects a vessel’s position, speed, and trajectory in real time.

The solution leverages on-site edge processing functionality to enable network-native sensing which can include optional datasets to enhance sensing capability.

No additional cameras are needed, supporting a privacy-by-design approach.

Software-defined zones are configured around seal habitats, harbour entrances, and high-traffic lanes.

When a vessel approaches a defined boundary, the solution can trigger alerts, guidance messages, or workflow actions via open APIs to port operations dashboards and partner systems.

Rami Farah, Chief technology Officer, MTN South Africa, stated: “This project reflects our commitment to responsible innovation—technology that serves people, communities, and biodiversity. MTN will deepen our partnership with ZTE to advance connectivity and compute foundations that support South Africa’s digital transformation and inclusive growth.”

“By combining 5G-A mmWave and edge intelligence, we’re advancing towards South Africa’s top-performing, AI-ready network, with deterministic performance, stronger coverage, and the capacity needed for next-generation services,” continues Farah.

Luca Shen, CEO, ZTE South Africa, said: “We’re proud of what this collaboration demonstrates—advanced connectivity delivering real benefits for citizens, business, and the environment. ZTE will continue to strengthen cooperation with MTN, helping build the resilient networks and compute capabilities that power a smarter, greener digital South Africa.”

Ilana Nel, PR & Marketing Spokeswoman, Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre, said: “Our priority is reducing stress and disturbance to seals, especially around haul-out and pupping areas. Electronic geofences and precise, non-intrusive sensing kept vessels at safe distances while allowing the harbour community to operate responsibly.”

Sean Keyter, Captain, Hout Bay Charters, said: “ISAC serves as a trusted guardian at sea, enhancing both the safety and efficiency of our operations. Through technology, we are able to allocate resources more intelligently — this is a true testament to how technology is transforming our lives.”

For more information about ZTE, click here.