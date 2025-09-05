Greystone Technologies achieves PCI DSS certification

Greystone Technologies is proud to announce that we have successfully achieved PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) certification.

This globally recognised benchmark underscores our commitment to the highest standards of security in handling cardholder data, reinforcing the trust our clients place in us.

Why PCI DSS certification matters

Achieving PCI DSS certification demonstrates that we have implemented robust security measures to safeguard sensitive payment information.

From network monitoring and access controls to data transmission, encryption, and vulnerability management, every aspect of our systems aligns with internationally recognised best practices.

For our clients, this means enhanced trust, reduced risk, and peace of mind when engaging with and deploying our services.

Secure and scalable with AWS cloud computing

In parallel with our compliance journey, we have made significant progress and are nearing the finish line with our migration to the AWS cloud, unlocking:

Scalability – Seamless growth as customer demand increases.

Seamless growth as customer demand increases. Resilience – Enhanced uptime, redundancy, and disaster recovery capabilities.

Enhanced uptime, redundancy, and disaster recovery capabilities. Security – Leveraging AWS’s advanced security infrastructure alongside our PCI DSS. compliance

Leveraging AWS’s advanced security infrastructure alongside our PCI DSS. compliance Innovation – Faster deployment of new features and services.

By combining PCI DSS certification with the capabilities of AWS, we are creating a secure, agile, and future-ready technology environment that strengthens service delivery, lays the foundation for long-term growth, and unlocks new opportunities.

Unique end-to-end capabilities

Most players in the connectivity and data transmission space cover only parts of the value chain.

This makes them highly dependent on third-party integrators, hardware, software, system, and infrastructure service providers — which adds both cost and risk.

Greystone, on the other hand, covers the full spectrum of applicable technologies, making us a true one-stop shop.

To our knowledge, we are among the few, if not the only, proudly South African company doing it all in-house — from hardware, to firmware, to service-orientated (SOA) processing middleware, to real-time remote product management software, connectivity, and support services.

Combined with PCI DSS compliance, AWS cloud infrastructure, and ICASA certification, this positions us as a truly end-to-end solution provider, free from third-party hardware or software dependencies.

This integrated structure allows us to fully leverage our IP to develop and deliver custom solutions, seamlessly integrate with virtually any product or system, and offer a capability for which we are well recognised within the industries we serve.

Our customers thus have the freedom to opt for integrated solutions or standalone services.

Looking ahead

This achievement is not just a compliance checkbox — it is a long-term investment and commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and diversification.

As we continue our cloud migration and expansion initiatives, we will keep investing in technologies and processes that prioritise data protection, reliability, and customer trust.

About Greystone Technologies

Greystone Technologies bridges the gap between the physical and digital world through high-tech wireless devices, enabled by state-of-the-art (SOA) systems and advanced real-time product management software.

By offering solutions that are application-agnostic, we are able to deliver secure, cost-effective, and reliable connectivity and data management solutions across a wide range of industries, supporting a multitude of use cases.

For more information, visit www.greystonetec.co.za, email us at [email protected], or contact us on 086 147 3978.