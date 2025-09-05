Maximising equipment uptime: Engineering Dynamics’ impact on industrial maintenance

Engineering Dynamics has established itself as a key player in industrial Preventive Maintenance and Condition Monitoring equipment and services across sub-Saharan Africa.

With over three decades of experience, the company specialises in preventing machine failure by providing Laser Shaft Alignment and Predictive Maintenance measurement systems with accompanying training programmes.

Notably, Engineering Dynamics is the exclusive distributor of the industry-leading Easy-Laser Shaft Alignment range in the region.

A case in point involving Reid & Mitchell illustrates the tangible impact of Engineering Dynamics’s solutions in the field.

Reid & Mitchell, which has been maintaining and refurbishing high-value electrical rotating equipment since 1935, faced significant operational challenges prior to 2019 using laser alignment equipment from another manufacturer.

While functional, this equipment required international shipping for software updates and calibration, with costs approaching R100,000 per instance and timeframes often extending into weeks or even longer.

Then, through a colleague’s recommendation, they discovered Engineering Dynamics and its Easy-Laser laser alignment systems.

Paul Whaling, who leads Reid & Mitchell’s field service team with 14 years of experience in major African mining operations, emphasises that time and precision in opencast mining are critical.

“Every delay or shutdown costs money,” Whaling notes, highlighting the dual requirement for accuracy and speed in aligning critical machinery.

Reid & Mitchell’s implementation of the Easy-Laser XT770 system transformed their operations.

Whaling’s four-person team now manages alignment tasks across multiple sites, contributing to Reid & Mitchell’s comprehensive service approach.

A recent project in Morocco exemplifies the Easy-Laser system’s effectiveness.

The team faced the complex challenge of rebuilding a dragline, which required converting from 60Hz to 50Hz and coupling six generators in a precise train alignment.

To evaluate the new system’s efficiency, they conducted a comparative test: one train was aligned using traditional “old-school” methods, while the remaining four utilised the Easy-Laser XT770 system.

The results were definitive – while both methods achieved similar precision, the Easy-Laser XT770 completed four train alignments in a single day, compared to the three or four days required by conventional techniques.

The older technicians were sceptical at first – as experienced hands often are when faced with new methods.

But the results spoke for themselves.

Not a single unit showed vibration readings above 3mm/sec after the Easy-Laser alignment – impressively low for refurbished equipment.

The client was happy, headquarters was happy, and delivery dates were met with time to spare.

The local support from Engineering Dynamics has proven invaluable too.

One of their instructors trained the field service team and consistently provided analytical support for complex measurements, even from a distance.

This transfer of knowledge was especially beneficial when a team member returned to alignment work after a seven-year hiatus, enabling him to reintegrate smoothly thanks to the system’s user-friendly design and the extensive support from Engineering Dynamics.

Their training programmes cover essential areas such as laser shaft alignment, vibration analysis and field balancing, providing certification for engineers, technicians, and maintenance specialists.

The four-day laser shaft alignment course adheres to the ANSI standard, while the five-day vibration analysis and balancing course goes beyond basic operation and “buttonology” to teach fundamental principles and basic troubleshooting.

Other practical benefits have made a considerable difference in daily operations for Reid & Mitchell on their Easy-Laser systems.

Software updates are provided free for life, full factory calibrations are conducted locally – often on the same day – and belt alignment and basic vibration capabilities come as standard without any additional licensing fees.

As Whaling notes, “When the mines know you possess both the equipment and the experience to deliver quality on-site work with immediate reports, it makes a world of difference to them.”

Engineering Dynamics has built a reputation as a reliable partner in industrial maintenance across the region by combining dependable equipment, local support, and practical training.

Their initiatives help companies reduce maintenance time, improve equipment reliability, and maintain operational efficiency.

The Reid & Mitchell case illustrates how the right technology, backed by extensive support, can transform a service company’s maintenance operations and boost its reputation in Africa.

Click here to learn more about Engineering Dynamics