Neotronics – Your one-stop online electronics store 

Neotronics is a leading South African supplier of electronics and CNC products and has been a constant presence in the industry for a decade.

Founded in 2015, Neotronics was created by founders with a passion for electronics and Laser engraving and the desire to make these processes accessible to every business owner and homeowner.

Neotronics now works with many South African factories and innovators that it has established itself as the most affordable player in this sector.

It has also carved out a strong reputation for excellent after-sales support and customer service, including technical support for all who need it.

This comprises local expert partners who will visit you on-site to assist with your installations and flexible remote training times as required.

A dedicated WhatsApp support line is also available for customers who need to contact Neotronics efficiently and quickly.

As a purely online store, Neotronics locally stocked products are shipped via the Courier Guy and Pudo overnight, with Fedex Express as the international courier. Every order is thoroughly inspected with a strict handling and quality assurance procedure.

We have highlighted a few of the key product categories that Neotronics offers, below.

xTool MetalFab – Laser Welder and CNC Cutter Machine

This is a type of welding equipment is the world’s first smart laser welding and CNC cutting solution, An All-in-one integrated solution such as cut, weld, clean and engrave.

Thanks to this, these machines offer unmatched accuracy and speed when cutting and are a go-to choice for a wide range of materials – including both hardened plastic and metal.

This has made Neotronics Laser Weld and CNC machines especially popular among small to medium-sized businesses and factories.

Laser machines and CNC Routers

Laser machines are the perfect tool for DIY creators that are engraving and cutting, which has made them popular for both industrial and home usage.

Neotronics stocks many different laser machines to accommodate this wide range of use cases.

CNC routers offer similar flexibility, allowing users to program the machine to automatically cut, mill, and engrave onto a huge range of materials.

3D printers

3D printers allow users to create three-dimensional objects based on a digital design or model using materials such as plastic resin, metal, and food ingredients.

Thanks to this versatility, 3D printers are used in various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and education – as well as for personal use by hobbyists.

Neotronics offers affordable 3D printers, filaments, and 3D upgrade parts with expert advice and support.

NFC wristbands and RFID readers

NFC wristbands and RFID readers communicate through short range frequencies, making identifying, counting items, and objects a lot easier. With our integrated partner, we’re able to leverage this technology in almost every sector where any type of data can be stored and managed. If you’re looking for wearable NFC wristbands, tags, stickers we’ve got you covered.

Neotronics’ NFC wristbands and RFID readers have been tailor-made for South Africa to make it easy for you to manage your assets. We offer a complete working solution.

Click here to shop on Neotronics for your next electronic or CNC product.