The HUAWEI Pura 80 arrives with elegance and imaging power

The HUAWEI Pura 80 has arrived, bringing the signature blend of bold aesthetics and advanced imaging that has redefined Huawei’s flagship series.

Positioned as the most accessible model in the HUAWEI Pura 80 Series line-up, it doesn’t compromise on character or capability.

Instead, it distils the essence of the Pro and Ultra into a device that feels refined yet effortless, proving that true flagship quality isn’t about complexity but about excelling where it matters most: design, photography, and everyday performance.

The HUAWEI Pura 80 may be the newbie of the series, but it is by no means a lightweight. It carries the same bold design DNA and imaging pedigree as its Pro and Ultra siblings, making it a confident addition to Huawei’s flagship family.

A design that sets it apart

The first thing you notice about the HUAWEI Pura 80 is its refined aesthetic. Huawei has long championed the idea that smartphones should be as much about style as performance, and the HUAWEI Pura 80 takes this to heart.

The device adopts the series’ Forward Symbol Design, a bold lens motif that has become a signature across the range, paired with a flat-edge screen for a clean, minimalist profile.

Available in Frosted Rose Gold and Frosted Black, the colours are modern yet timeless, designed to complement both fashion-forward users and those who prefer understated elegance.

The back features frosted glass, sandblasted for a uniform matte finish that feels smooth to the touch and resists fingerprints.

Durability is just as important as looks. That’s why the HUAWEI Pura 80 comes equipped with 2nd-generation Kunlun Glass, offering up to 20 times better drop resistance compared to conventional glass.

Combined with its 6.6-inch Ultra-clear HUAWEI X-True Display™, which delivers 460ppi resolution, HDR support, and an adaptive refresh rate of 1–120Hz, the result is a smartphone that looks stunning and can handle real-world use with ease.

Cameras built for every moment with AI Features

While design is the entry point, the HUAWEI Pura 80 truly shines once you start taking photos. At its core is the 50 MP Ultra Lighting Camera, enhanced with an F1.4–F4.0 variable aperture.

This allows the camera to intelligently adapt to different lighting conditions, capturing sharp, bright images whether you’re shooting at midday or in the low light of night.

Supporting this are a 12 MP periscope telephoto lens and a 13 MP ultra-wide lens. The telephoto extends your reach for crisp shots at a distance, while the ultra-wide ensures that landscapes, architecture, and group shots are all captured without compromise.

The Ultra Chroma Camera works in the background to ensure colours remain accurate and vivid, reproducing night scenes with authentic atmosphere.

With Master AI Remover, users can tap away distractions in their shots, whether it’s a stray passerby or an unwanted object, and watch it vanish instantly.

The system doesn’t just erase; it reconstructs the background with uncanny precision, keeping photos clean, natural, and share-ready.

It’s a smart, seamless solution that turns casual snaps into polished memories – no editing skills required.

Lock this one in, it’s a standout feature that positions the Pura 80 series as a creative companion for users who want pro-level results with zero hassle.

Huawei has also introduced a new Moving Picture feature to the HUAWEI Pura 80, which records 1.5 seconds before and after the shutter is pressed. This ensures you never miss a decisive moment, with the ability to choose the perfect frame afterwards.

Creative editing tools like AI Multi Exposure, AI Long Exposure and AI Motion Exposure add a layer of fun and personalisation, letting you experiment with motion trails, flowing backgrounds and artistic effects.

Everyday flagship experience

Photography may be the star, but the Pura 80 doesn’t neglect the fundamentals. Powering the device is a 5170mAh battery, backed by 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and 50W Wireless SuperCharge, giving you the ability to recharge quickly and stay mobile.

On the software side, EMUI 15 introduces a suite of AI-driven features that make everyday tasks simpler and smarter. The phone can recognise when you’re the one looking at it, hiding message previews if someone else picks it up.

During calls, AI noise cancellation filters out background sound so your voice comes through clearly. And for those lighter moments, interactive themes and lock screen games add a playful touch to the experience.

Part of a bigger story

The HUAWEI Pura 80 is more than just a standalone smartphone; it’s the gateway into a series that pushes imaging and design innovation further with each step.

The HUAWEI Pura 80 Pro raises the bar with a 1-inch Ultra Lighting Camera for exceptional light capture, while the HUAWEI Pura 80 Ultra introduces ground breaking features such as the industry’s first Switchable Dual Telephoto Camera system and a 1-inch Ultra Lighting HDR Sensor capable of 16EV dynamic range.

Together, the HUAWEI Pura 80 Series represents Huawei’s commitment to merging advanced technology with sophisticated aesthetics.

The Pura 80 makes this vision more accessible than ever, delivering a device that balances fashion, imaging, and performance in a way that fits seamlessly into daily life.

The HUAWEI Pura 80 is available from the HUAWEI Online Store or HUAWEI Experience Stores for R19,999, or from R749 per month on a 36-month plan.

Early bird buyers will also receive promotional gifts valued at R3,935, including a HUAWEI nova Y72s, a phone cover, fast charger and cable, one year of HUAWEI Care+, and a free screen protector service for up to two replacements within a year.

Operator customers can get the HUAWEI Pura 80 from Vodacom (R889/month), MTN (R899/month), Telkom (R879/month), or Cell C (R1,099/month) over 36 months, each including a free HUAWEI nova Y72s and additional gifts worth R9,395.

Vodacom also offers an optional Watch Fit 4 Pro for R99/month, while MTN includes a Mobile Mifi on the Silver Package. T&Cs apply.