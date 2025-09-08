Dormac drives innovation with iOCO and Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise

iOCO, Africa’s leading integrated technology services company, and Infor, the industry cloud company, have announced that Dormac, a subsidiary of Southey Holdings, has successfully gone live on Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise (CSIE) – moving the business from an on-premise solution to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

Dormac is already reaping marked benefits with this cloud-based ERP system.

Every player in the shipping and marine sector is hard-pressed to improve operational efficiency, enhance safety, optimise routes, reduce costs, make better data-driven decisions, and contribute to sustainability.

This requires a commitment to streamline processes while monitoring environmental impact and navigating complex supply chains effectively.

Across the entire maritime ecosystem, a digital approach goes a long way in ensuring this is achieved.

Dormac’s journey

Dormac’s voyage to the Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise solution began in 2023, after much research and consideration around how best to upgrade from Infor LN.

Having conducted in-depth evaluations of a variety of ERP solutions, Dormac recognised that Infor’s CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise offered agility, automation, and unmatched reporting capabilities.

Leaning on the expertise of its implementation specialists, Infor partner iOCO Software Distribution (Pty) Ltd, Dormac embarked on the implementation, which was set to gear it up for future growth.

Siva Pillay, IT Systems Manager at Dormac, said: “To maintain Dormac’s reputation in the market and continuously exceed the excellent service levels clients are accustomed to, Dormac’s systems must evolve with the changing requirements, challenges, opportunities, environments and competitive landscapes in the sector.”

“With the iOCO and Infor Cloud Suite solution, we will remain on the latest version of Infor CSIE and benefit from the latest technology.”

Leading marine engineering and ship repair specialist Dormac goes live on Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise.

Working with iOCO

Throughout the implementation phase, Dormac worked closely with the iOCO team to ensure it gained maximum return on investment from this upgrade.

“The success of this project is attributed to an excellent system, strong teamwork, and a reliable support network,” said Sankie Hancke, Services Executive at iOCO Software Distribution.

“Consistent involvement from the business and the sponsor, clear communication, and a good cadence kept the project on course.”

“Dormac was very clear on its requirements and its most important processes. Customisations were kept to a minimum, and the Dormac project lead deftly translated the business’s needs.”

Why Infor Cloud Suite

Key drawcards for choosing Infor CSIE included its data lake, reporting, and dashboarding benefits.

“The goal was to drive business continuity and competitive advantage while enhancing and simplifying Dormac’s project module design, driving intelligent information, and empowering teams to work effectively anywhere in the world,” said Belinda Best, Account Executive at iOCO.

“Now true automation drives efficiencies across the board.”

With this approach, implementation was seamless, efficient, and is already delivering value to the business.

Key benefits

Dormac’s Financial Director, Devon Simpkins, believes there are numerous immediate benefits to this deployment:

Infor CloudSuite SaaS environment – hosted and maintained by Amazon Web Services (AWS) – effectively reduces the administration and maintenance of the critical hardware required to operate the ERP, while providing a redundant and highly available service.

This ensures that IT and Finance teams are empowered to maintain accurate, real-time costing.

Informed decision-making is bolstered with access to LN Analytics, equipping teams to swiftly provide operations and management with vital, up-to-date, and accurate data.

Seamless integration with all modules within the ERP then ensures accurate costing reports are provided to the internal teams and clients.

Based on improved data accuracy, errors are reduced and efficiency improvements have been achieved.

With the use of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Dormac successfully and seamlessly integrated custom applications such as its T&A and job costing applications.

Dormac now has greater control over critical transactions, with the ability to configure user access based on specific roles.

With this functionality, it is able to limit and add higher levels of approval, such as in stock adjustment approvals.

With greater efficiency and ease of use with respect to the uploading or downloading of information, data is kept accurate and current.

For example, in Dormac’s Procurement module, the use of Price Books ensures accurate supplier prices are maintained for consumable purchases, with amended spreadsheets simply being uploaded to the system as prices change.

Now, Dormac’s data is clean and reliable when exported, reducing the time needed for data cleaning and preparation, and facilitating quicker and more accurate analysis.

When shifting data to the cloud, iOCO worked with Dormac to move all historical data, rather than only loading the opening balances.

This drives easy and complete reference into past projects, eliminates the need to run two systems, ensures continuity, and maintains a comprehensive dataset without any loss of information.

“We are delighted to have completed this upgrade voyage with iOCO and Infor, our trusted and long-standing ERP partners,” said Simpkins.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the iOCO team – and particularly its senior management – for their dedication and hands-on support in making this upgrade a resounding success.”

“This transition to the Infor Cloud, along with its advanced new features, aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision of driving technological advancements in our shipyards,” said Simpkins.

“We are already experiencing significant improvements in reporting and operational efficiency, enabling us to deliver even greater value to our clients and stakeholders.”

About Dormac

Dormac is a premier marine engineering company boasting more than 120 years’ experience, specialising in the marine, offshore, and industrial sectors.

As a leading ship repairer in Africa, the company delivers an extensive range of specialised engineering services for cargo ships, passenger liners, navy vessels, and offshore construction vessels.

Dedicated to continuous improvement, Dormac fastidiously incorporates cutting-edge technologies into its shipyards.

Click here to learn more about Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise.