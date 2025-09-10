Cool Ideas launches 5G Fixed Wireless Internet in South Africa

Cool Ideas, one of South Africa’s top-rated fibre Internet service providers, has officially launched its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) products, bringing high-speed Internet to homes and businesses beyond the reach of fibre.

Known for its award-winning service, Cool Ideas is now extending its offering to customers who need the speed of fibre but don’t yet have access to fibre networks in their area.

With its new 5G FWA products, customers can expect blazing fast speeds, low latency, and a reliable wireless experience expanding on the LTE product launched in 2023.

Bridging the Connectivity Gap

“Not everyone has fibre running past their doorstep, but that doesn’t mean they should be left behind,” said Paul Butschi. “Our 5G Fixed Wireless products are designed to give South Africans a true fibre-like experience, even in areas where fibre is not yet available.”

5G FWA leverages next-generation mobile networks to deliver fibre-equivalent Internet through a dedicated wireless router.

This allows customers to enjoy streaming, gaming, video calls, and remote work with the same reliability they’ve come to expect from Cool Ideas’ fibre services.

Cool Ideas 5G Packages

Cool Ideas has kept its 5G plans simple, transparent and uncapped, subject to a Fair Usage Policy.

Unlimited Speed Plan – R899 p/m

100Mbps Plan – R559 p/m

50Mbps Plan – R359 p/m

20Mbps Plan – R259 p/m

10Mbps Plan – R199 p/m

The Cool Ideas Difference

Cool Ideas has consistently topped MyBroadband’s customer satisfaction ratings for its fibre products, proudly winning four MyBroadband Awards.

The company plans to replicate this standard of service in the 5G space, ensuring fast support, transparent packages, and no hidden catches.

“South Africans deserve more choice when it comes to quality Internet. With 5G, we can finally offer fibre-like speeds in places where fibre has not yet rolled out,” the spokesperson added.

Available Now

The Cool Ideas 5G Fixed Wireless products are now available to customers in select coverage areas, with rollout expanding rapidly.

Interested customers can check coverage and sign up directly on the Cool Ideas website.

For more information, visit coolideas.co.za