A Legacy of Learning: IIE Rosebank College’s Heritage and Growth Across Africa

It is Heritage month in South Africa and we believe that heritage is more than just the stories of the past it is the foundation on which we build the future.

For over two decades, IIE Rosebank College, a brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE), has been part of South Africa’s education heritage, shaping lives, strengthening communities, and contributing to the country’s growth through accessible, affordable, and quality higher education.

Part of South Africa’s Educational Heritage

Education has always been at the heart of South Africa’s progress, and IIE Rosebank College has played a vital role in it. IIE Rosebank College carries with it the heritage of academic excellence, innovation, and a commitment to preparing students for the future.

Over the years, the college has become synonymous with opportunity. With a footprint across major cities in South Africa, IIE Rosebank College has built a reputation for being accessible, flexible, and responsive to the changing needs of students.

Thousands of IIE graduates across industries such as business, law, information technology, social sciences, and education stand as proof of the college’s impact and contribution to South Africa skills development.

A Story of Growth and Transformation

From its beginnings, IIE Rosebank College has grown into a trusted name in higher education. The college’s expansion has mirrored South Africa’s own transformation, offering not only traditional, full-time study but also online learning, ensuring that no student is left behind because of geography, background, or circumstance.

This growth is not only measured in the number of campuses or IIE qualifications, but also in the lives changed. Each IIE graduate from IIE Rosebank College represents a ripple of positive impact, as they take their knowledge and skills back to their communities, workplaces, and industries.

Extending the Footprint: From South Africa to Ghana

Heritage evolves when it expands to touch new horizons. In keeping with its mission to provide quality higher education across Africa, IIE Rosebank College has extended its footprint beyond South Africa, reaching Ghana, with the newly launched, Rosebank International University College (RIUC) campus, a country with a rich cultural heritage and a growing demand for accessible, future focused education.

This expansion signifies more than growth. It reflects institution’s belief that education is a universal right, and that Africa’s future lies in equipping young people with the knowledge and skills to lead change, drive innovation, and build prosperous societies.

A Future Inspired by Heritage

Heritage is not about standing still, it is about carrying forward values that shape the future. For IIE Rosebank College, this means upholding a legacy of affordability, accessibility, and academic quality while looking ahead to equip students for careers in a fast-changing world.

From South Africa to Accra Ghana, from traditional classrooms to digital platforms, IIE Rosebank College’s heritage continues to grow, anchored in the belief that when students succeed, societies thrive.

Be Part of the Legacy

The story of IIE Rosebank College is one of heritage, growth, and impact. As we look to the future, we invite new generations of students to be part of this legacy.

Together, we can continue to build a brighter tomorrow, rooted in a strong foundation of education.

2026 Applications are open. Apply and register today.