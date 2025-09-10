Vodacom World levelled up at Comic Con Africa 2025

Pop culture lovers and cosplayers gathered in their superhero attire at the 2025 instalment of Comic Con Africa, which took place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec).

Vodacom’s flagship digital mall, Vodacom World, showcased its multi-award-winning, family-fun-filled augmented reality experience, dubbed “World of Collectibles.”

Without a doubt, World of Collectibles delivered a jam-packed weekend of fun, gaming and shopping – with visitors enjoying lots of guaranteed prizes and exclusive offers.

World of Collectibles

Visitors flocked to the Vodacom World stand, which featured World of Collectibles – an augmented reality game where Vodacom customers stood a chance to win guaranteed prizes.

All they had to do was bring their smartphones and spend R299 to either sign up or upgrade their existing contract. This guaranteed them the opportunity to participate and gain entry into World of Collectibles.

Guaranteed prizes included Sony PlayStation 5s, R10,000 Vodacom World Vouchers, Smartphones, Pizza Ovens, Smart Appliances, and so much more.

EA Sports FC25 Showdown

Vodacom World turned up the excitement with EA Sports FC25 showdowns, running daily from 9:00 to 15:00.

Each day, the top three players walked away with exciting prizes, with first place taking home R1,250.

This was just a taste of the upcoming competitive gaming events coming to Vodacom SOON!

About Vodacom World

Vodacom World is the home of digital innovation and the largest technology and telecommunications mall in South Africa.

It showcases emerging trends, smart life technologies, and advanced ecosystems of original equipment manufacturers.

It further boasts top brands including Samsung, Apple, Honor, Huawei, Oppo, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi – as well as a Mugg & Bean for those looking to unwind with refreshments.

For Vodacom World exclusive deals, potential customers can visit Vodacom World in Midrand at 082 Vodacom Boulevard.