Redefine what’s possible with the Acer Swift 14 AI notebook

For anyone balancing demanding tasks, creative projects, and everyday digital life, the Acer Swift 14 AI is the laptop you’ve been waiting for.

It combines sleek design, long-lasting battery life, and AI-powered performance to help you get more done faster.

Built with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, this Copilot+ PC adapts to the way you work and play.

If you find yourself constantly switching between apps, running heavy workloads, or creating content, the Swift 14 AI keeps up with everything.

Its Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor and dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) deliver up to 47 TOPS of AI performance, making tasks like multitasking, video editing, or working with AI tools faster and more efficient.

Whether it’s managing spreadsheets, running multiple tabs, or streaming content, Intel’s AI Boost ensures smooth, reliable performance all day.

Designed for Your Life

Immersive Display: Work or watch in clarity with a 14-inch WUXGA IPS screen or the vibrant 14.5-inch OLED display.

Portable and Durable: Take it anywhere thanks to a slim aluminum chassis that is both lightweight and stylish.

Future-Ready Connectivity: With Wi-Fi 7, USB4, HDMI 2.1, and Bluetooth 5.4, you can connect all your devices seamlessly.

Smarter Workflows with Copilot+ and Acer AI

The Swift 14 AI comes with Microsoft Copilot+, offering Recall, contextual search, and intelligent assistance to help you work smarter.

Acer’s PurifiedVoice, PurifiedView, and AcerSense make video calls clearer, reduce background noise, and optimize system performance automatically.

Available at Takealot

For those who need a laptop that keeps up with a busy modern lifestyle, the Acer Swift 14 AI, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processor, is available online at Takealot.

Whether for work, study, or creativity, this AI PC adapts to you, making every day more productive.

Click here to get your Acer Swift 14 AI notebook on Takealot today.