Entries Now Open for the Garmin Run Series at Montecasino on 20 September 2025

Jozi runners, it’s time to lace up! The Garmin Run Series is coming to the heart of Fourways this spring, and it’s set to be an unforgettable experience.

On Saturday, 20 September 2025, runners of all levels will gather at the Montecasino Outdoor Event Area for a high-energy race that blends road running with an urban twist.

With two distances to choose from – 5km and 10km – this event caters for both first-timers looking for a fun run and seasoned athletes chasing their next personal best.

But the real twist? Up to 60% of the route takes you inside Fourways Mall, giving participants the thrill of running through one of Johannesburg’s most iconic retail spaces.

From the streets to the shops, this is not your average run – it’s an urban adventure like no other.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, 20 September 2025

Venue: Montecasino Outdoor Event Area, Fourways

Distances: 5km & 10km

Start time: 06:30

Entry Fees:

5km: R180

10km: R220

T&Cs:

Substitutions and distance changes available until 72 hours before race start.

Strictly no late entries.

Whether you’re chasing fitness goals, ticking off a new bucket-list experience, or just there for the vibe, the Garmin Run Series promises community, challenge, and celebration – all wrapped up in one epic morning.

Click here to enter now and join the movement!