AI and Data Engineering positions available in South Africa

Elixirr Digital, the digital arm of global award-winning challenger consultancy Elixirr, is offering exciting job opportunities in South Africa.

Earlier this year, we introduced you to the Elixirr AI Academy. Now we’re thrilled to share that our Cape Town and Johannesburg offices are recruiting for the following roles:

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

AI Engineer (LMMs & Agents)

Lead AI Engineer (LMMs & Agents)

At Elixirr Digital, a career is more than just a job. It’s a change to innovate, grow and make an impact – while being part of a culture that values recognition and personal growth.

About Elixirr Digital

Elixirr Digital is an end-to-end digital partner that collaborates with world-class brands at every level needed. From creating a digital strategy, building appropriate software to analysing data, improving systems with machine learning, developing AI apps, and supporting and maintaining digital systems.

Elixirr Digital combines its marketing finesse, design ingenuity, strategic prowess, analytical excellence, and unrivalled expertise into pioneering these impactful technology solutions.

Working at Elixirr Digital is an exciting opportunity for skilled IT professionals based in Johannesburg and Cape Town and perfect chance to grow career and make an impact.

Working at Elixirr Digital

Elixirr Digital has offices across the US, South Africa, the UK and Croatia- with plans for further expansion. With more than 300 employees and over two decades of expertise, we deliver world-class digital solutions for clients ranging from ambitious startups to Fortune 100 leaders.

Our culture is built on collaboration, transparency and a challenger mindset. Teams span strategy, design, engineering and marketing, often blending skills to solve client challenges. Whether it’s daily stand-ups or cross functional workshops, every voice is heard, and every idea has the power to shape outcomes. We innovate without ego, encouraging curiosity, debate and bold thinking.

Growth – both personal and professional – is at the heart of our culture. From internal and external learning resources to regular Lunch & learn sessions where colleagues share insights from live projects, we ensure everyone has the tools and opportunities to keep developing their skills.

We also know that success is about more than work. That’s why we reward initiative, celebrate achievements and bring people together through events, socials and team-building activities.

Our benefits are designed to help you thrive: health and pension plans, performance bonuses, employee share schemes and competitive compensation – all within a high-growth environment that supports your ambitions.

South Africa Offices

Elixirr Digital’s South African offices, located in Johannesburg and Cape Town serve as key hubs for the firm’s Data & AI expertise.

These locations are home to highly skilled teams of data scientists, machine learning engineers, data analysts, and AI specialists who are working at the forefront of innovation. Now, they’re looking for new colleagues to join them.

If this sounds like the right fit for you – Click here to apply for a position at Elixirr Digital.

Hear it from Elixirr Digital’s employees:

“Working at Elixirr Digital in the heart of Cape Town has been an incredibly rewarding experience. The office energy is vibrant, with a culture that balances professionalism and fun, not to mention great coffee as a bonus! I get to collaborate with a diverse group of exceptionally talented colleagues, where new ideas and innovation aren’t just welcomed but actively encouraged. Every project gives me the chance to explore cutting-edge technologies and truly own the work I deliver. For anyone considering joining, Elixirr Digital offers the perfect environment to grow, challenge yourself, and shape the future of digital innovation.” – Calvin Hill

“At Elixirr Digital, I have consistently been given the space and support to grow into a competent engineer. Starting as an intern through the Elixirr Digital Academy, I have been exposed to exceptional colleagues with cutting-edge technical skills and soft skills that make learning and fitting in effortless. I am grateful for the opportunity the company provided despite my mechanical engineering background. Based on the scope of work and dedication of individuals here, I am driven to give my best and highly confident that Elixirr Digital will build on its success.” – Adam Mamoojee