Smart living made simple with the Samsung Blue Tag Sale

Samsung’s annual Blue Tag Sale, running from 22 August to 29 September 2025, brings South Africans unbeatable savings of up to 40% on the latest Samsung technology.

Samsung is making it easier than ever for customers to transform their homes into connected, intelligent spaces that are simple to use, seamlessly integrated, built to enhance everyday life, effortless “Smart Living Made Simple.”

Through this opportunity, Samsung opens the door for more people to enjoy the convenience of its powerful ecosystem through the SmartThings app, which lets them connect, monitor and control multiple devices – from TVs and appliances to air conditioners and mobile devices, all in one easy-to-use platform.

Samsung is committed to making smart living more accessible for everyone.

With the Blue Tag Sale, customers don’t just get great discounts, but also get a chance to experience how Samsung’s innovative, intuitive technology can integrate into their homes and elevate their lifestyles.

Transform your home with Samsung innovation

Whether you’re upgrading your entertainment, enhancing your kitchen, or creating a comfortable living environment, Samsung’s smart ecosystem works effortlessly together, offering real-life benefits such as energy savings, convenience, and seamless connectivity.

Some of the standout Blue Tag Sale offers include:

TVs

Note: free devices only with TV purchases.

83-inch S90F 4K OLED Samsung Vision AI TV 2025 – R129,999 Plus get a Free Galaxy Tab S10+ and a Q Series Soundbar

65-inch S85F 4K OLED Samsung Vision AI TV 2025 – R32,999 Plus get a Free Galaxy Watch Ultra

55-inch QN90F 4K Neo QLED Mini LED Vision AI TV 2025 – R24,999 Plus get a Free Galaxy A36 128GB



Home appliances

French Door Fridge with Drawer and Twin Cooling System, Black, 470l Was R26,999, now R18,999 (save R8,000)

Bespoke AI Side by Side with SmartThings (WIFI), Non-plumbed, Black, 617L Was R29,999, now R23,999 (save R6,000)

Bespoke AI 12KG Washer Dryer, with Eco bubble Was R18,999, now R15,999 (save R3,000 plus get a Free Galaxy A16 smartphone)



Monitors

24-inch S40GD Full HD Monitor Was R3,499, now R2,999 (save R500)

27-inch G40B 240Hz Odyssey Gaming Monitor Was R6,499, now R5,299 (save R1,200)

25-inch G40B 240Hz Odyssey Gaming Monitor Was R5,499, now R4,499 (save R1,000)



Air-conditioners

Wind-Free™ AR6500T Wall-mount AC with Wind-Free technology Was R12,999, now R9,999 (save R3,000)

AR9500T Wall-mount AC with Windfree and AI technology, 18000 BTU/h Was R25,999, now R21,499 (save R4,500)

AR9500T Wall-mount AC with Windfree and AI technology, 24000 BTU/h Was R30,999, now R25,499 (save R5,500)



The Blue Tag Sale presents a perfect opportunity to bring Samsung’s world-class technology into your home.

Whether it’s a smart TV that connects seamlessly with your smartphone, a fridge that helps you manage groceries, or an air conditioner that learns your comfort preferences, Samsung is delivering innovations that work together to simplify and enrich everyday life.

Your moment to live smarter, simpler, and better is here. Don’t miss the Samsung Blue Tag Sale, from 22 August to 29 September 2025.

Offers are valid while stocks last and available at participating retailers, on Samsung, and on the Samsung Shop App.

