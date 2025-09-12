Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – now available from Vodacom in South Africa

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is now available in South Africa and offers next-generation performance and an ultra-sleek design.

It is available from Vodacom on a 36-month contract for only R999pm and includes a free 10,000mAh power bank valued at R699.

This deal also includes a 3GB Red Core bundle that comprises:

3GB anytime data

100 minutes

FREE 30GB once-off data

2 months theft cover

Add R149x36 and get the Galaxy Watch,8 Classic eSIM + Galaxy Buds3.

This is an awesome deal as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge represents the latest in flagship smartphone technology.

This includes support for the latest iteration of Galaxy AI and cutting-edge improvements to Google Gemini, including Gemini Live’s new camera-sharing and screen-sharing abilities.

We unpack more about what makes the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge special, below.

Display and design

The most noticeable visual traits of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge are its super-thin 5.8mm chassis – weighing only 163g – and its impressive 6.7-inch QHD+ display.

This display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, while its ProScaler-powered AI image processing delivers a 40% improvement to display image scaling quality.

The S25 Edge also incorporates Samsung’s customised mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe), which enhances colour, contrast, and details for more vivid images.

A strong titanium frame complements this sleek, lightweight design with robust build quality – and the durability of the S25 Edge is further improved thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass on both the display and the back panel.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge makes capturing important moments and scenes easier than ever, thanks to a camera system that supports ultra-high-resolution pictures and is headlined by a 200MP wide sensor.

The camera system also has a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with autofocus, allowing for more creative flexibility.

The combination of these two sensors ensures you can take crisp photos at all times – even in low-light environments.

All photography with the S25 Edge is powered by ProVisual Engine, which has been optimised for the S25 series to deliver sharper detail for clothes, plants, and skin tone.

Powerful performance

The S25 Edge is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip that is customised specifically for Galaxy devices.

This chip is particularly impressive at supporting AI functionality and delivering fast, consistent performance.

This is complemented by 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

In combination, these features make the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge an excellent choice for your next smartphone.

