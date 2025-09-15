Explore your future at CTU’s National Open Day this October

With rising youth unemployment and a job market that demands more graduate attributes than just a qualification, South African parents and students are rethinking their approach to post-matric education.

Traditional university study pathways are no longer the only route to success, and that’s why more families are choosing CTU.

On Saturday, 18 October 2025, CTU Training Solutions will open the doors to all its campuses nationwide for the National Open Day, while CTU Durban will host its Open Day a week earlier, on 11 October 2025.

This exciting event is a unique opportunity for Matrics, Grade 11 students, and their parents to explore a more occupationally directed, practical, and job role-focused study path to career readiness.

Working individuals who are looking to change careers, upskill or re-skill themselves are also warmly invited to attend.

CTU is focused on making Open Day a valuable experience for anyone ready to take the next step in their education and career journey.

Why CTU?

CTU Training Solutions provides vocational, occupational, technical, and higher education in South Africa.

Students can study to be awarded an accredited qualification alongside international certifications linked to the country’s most in-demand scarce skills and careers.

Study fields include Information Technology, Design, Business Management, Humanities, Engineering, and Sustainability.

CTU focuses on the holistic development of its graduates, as well as practical, workplace-based learning, so that graduates leave with job role-specific skills, international certifications, and other attributes to compete in the job market.

All CTU campuses are now officially registered as higher education campuses, giving students nationwide access to CTU’s degree, diploma and higher certificate qualifications.

This national expansion means students can study closer to home while benefiting from a selection of more quality qualifications and international certifications.

An occupation-directed study path to critical skills

South Africa’s economy is in urgent need of digitally skilled professionals, especially in sectors like cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and project management.

These aren’t just future careers – they’re present-day vacancies waiting to be filled.

CTU’s qualifications are aligned with the National List of Occupations in High Demand, and are structured to help students:

Earn multiple international certifications during their studies

Build portfolios with real-world projects

Enter the workforce with job-ready skills from day one

“You don’t have to wait four years to get career-ready. With CTU’s blended learning model, many of our students start earning and interning while still studying,” said Renee Botha, Academic Dean at CTU.

More than a campus – A community

What sets CTU apart isn’t just the quality of education, it’s the culture of connection, creativity, and collaboration that lives on every campus and extends far beyond the classroom.

Students are encouraged to express themselves, participate, and celebrate their journey, whether through engaging class projects, social campaigns, or campus events.

CTU has gained recognition for its dynamic, student-produced content across platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

These posts, frequently highlighting both academic pursuits and aspects of campus life, reflect the institution’s commitment to an engaging and well-rounded student experience.

One of the highlights of the CTU calendar is the annual CTU National Sports Day, where students from all campuses across South Africa come together to compete, cheer, and celebrate.

It’s one of the most anticipated and enjoyable events of the year – not just for the sports, but for the memories, friendships, and sense of unity it brings.

Join CTU’s National Open Day on 18 October 2025

Dates:

Durban Campus: Saturday, 11 October 2025

All Other Campuses Nationwide: Saturday, 18 October 2025

Time: 08:30 – 15:00

Location: Your nearest CTU campus

Who should attend:

Grade 12 students preparing for their next step

Grade 11 students planning ahead for 2026

Parents and guardians exploring study options with their children

Students ready to make the switch to CTU

Young working adults considering part-time study, upskilling or a career change

Book online and secure your place at CTU’s Open Day.