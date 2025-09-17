Safeguarding blood, safeguarding lives: Why honest disclosure matters in blood donation

By Nkhensani Rikhotso, Medical Liaison Officer, SANBS

Thousands of South Africans depend every day on blood transfusions to survive accidents, surgeries, childbirth complications, and chronic illnesses.

Behind every safe transfusion is not only the science of testing and screening, but also the honesty of donors.

As a Medical Liaison Officer at the South African National Blood Service (SANBS), my role is to act as a bridge between our medical teams and the generous individuals who choose to donate.

I counsel donors on their results while supporting our collection staff, and often have to address concerns about donation statuses.

Through these actions, I get to witness the extraordinary generosity of our donors on one hand, and on the other hand, some of the challenges that can compromise blood safety.

Importance of a full health history

One challenge is the reality that not all donors disclose their full health history when donating blood.

My work sometimes means I focus on HIV-positive donors, where I discover that they knowingly withhold their status during donation.

This was concerning and revealing. Despite being on antiretroviral treatment for years, some donors still chose to donate.

Their reasons were varied.

Some wanted the small tokens of appreciation offered at blood drives, others assumed that having an undetectable viral load meant they were safe to donate, while others saw donation as a shortcut to get their viral load or CD4 count checked – and by so doing, bypass a clinic visit.

These motivations may seem understandable on the surface, but they highlight a dangerous misconception.

The truth is that HIV, even when managed with treatment, can still compromise blood safety if not disclosed.

Unlike personal health management, where ARVs play a life-saving role, blood donation is about protecting another person’s life – often someone in a critical condition who cannot afford any risk.

Therefore, this behaviour directly undermines the rigorous safeguards SANBS has in place.

Our teams work tirelessly to uphold some of the highest standards in blood safety worldwide. We have strict eligibility criteria and conduct thorough pre-donation screenings.

Yet when information is withheld, even these robust systems are placed under strain.

Ultimately, patient safety depends not only on our science, but also on donor honesty.

Responsible donation

So, what does responsible donation really mean?

It means recognising that every question on the screening form, and every piece of information requested, is not about exclusion.

It is about the protection of patients, donors, and the integrity of the blood supply.

Honest disclosure is not a barrier; it is the most profound gift a donor can give, and ensures that each unit of blood is not only lifesaving, but also safe.

Blood donation is a deeply human act of generosity. But generosity must go hand in hand with responsibility.

As a country, we need to cultivate a culture of ethical donation where honesty is celebrated as much as the act of giving itself.

In doing so, we protect lives, uphold trust, and preserve the invaluable gift of safe blood.

Because in the end every drop counts – and so does every truth.

