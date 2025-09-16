NTT DATA MEA recognised as Snowflake’s first elite partner in South Africa

NTT DATA Middle East and Africa (MEA) has been awarded Elite Partner status by Snowflake, becoming the first organisation in South Africa to achieve this level of recognition.

The designation reflects NTT DATA MEA’s capabilities in delivering data transformation services and its commitment to supporting clients in modernising their data environments.

A spokesperson from Snowflake noted, “Elite Partner status is awarded to organisations that demonstrate consistent delivery, maintain a strong team of certified professionals, and show measurable success in their markets.”

For NTT DATA MEA, this recognition highlights its ability to support clients in areas such as cloud migration, real-time analytics, and multi-cloud integration.

Brandon Botes, Data & Analytics Practice Lead at NTT DATA MEA, commented, “This partnership is about enabling South African organisations to make better use of their data.”

“It’s not just about technology—it’s about helping businesses become more competitive through informed decision-making.”

Through this partnership, NTT DATA MEA aims to assist local organisations in updating legacy systems, embedding real-time intelligence into operations, and exploring new business models.

The collaboration also supports secure data sharing and the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

A key aspect of the partnership is its focus on cost-efficiency.

Snowflake’s consumption-based pricing model offers flexibility for businesses seeking scalable solutions, while NTT DATA’s proprietary migration tools help reduce the time and cost associated with transitioning from legacy systems.

Local delivery teams provide on-the-ground support to ensure minimal disruption during implementation.

NTT DATA MEA’s Snowflake delivery capability includes over 260 certified professionals and more than 1,000 trained consultants in the region, supported by a global network of more than 10,000 data specialists.

This announcement follows the recent launch of Snowflake’s South African data centre in June, which enhances local performance and supports compliance with data sovereignty requirements.

In September, NTT DATA will co-host an industry event with AWS and Snowflake, bringing together regional leaders to discuss the evolving role of data in business transformation.

