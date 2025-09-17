More bad news for your electricity bill

In January 2025, NERSA made a determination on Eskom’s tariff increases for the next three years – but in July, Eskom lodged a judicial review of this determination.

This was owing to an alleged revenue shortfall of R107 billion because of a data input error.

Following discussions, Eskom and NERSA have now agreed to a R54 billion settlement instead.

While this R54 billion settlement is lower than Eskom’s original claim, NERSA estimates it will still push future tariffs significantly higher than was decided in its January determination.

Impact on households

This is devastating news for households still reliant on Eskom’s grid for their electricity.

While the previously determined increases for the 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years were already projected to be significantly above inflation, the updated tariff increases for these periods are now 2.5 times higher than July 2025’s CPI figure.

South African households, therefore, will continue to suffer tremendously under the weight of electricity tariff increases – as they have been doing for several years now.

In fact, based on current projections, households will have suffered a 78.5% increase in their electricity costs between 2022 and 2027.

The real-world impact of these increases is evident in the table below:

How to avoid South Africa’s tariff crisis

South African homes have little control over Eskom’s tariffs – but they do have control over how much electricity they use from the national grid.

With tariffs continuing to rise, the sooner you act to reduce your reliance on the grid, the more money you can expect to save over time.

Thankfully, there are two easy and accessible ways to reduce the impact of tariff increases on your home:

1. Become more energy-efficient

Many homes unknowingly use electricity inefficiently – and they could save significant amounts of money with a few minor changes.

One example of this would be ensuring your geyser settings are optimised and the geyser is insulated properly – such as with a specialist geyser blanket.

Geyser efficiency is particularly important as water heating costs comprise approximately 40% of the average home’s electricity bill.

Therefore, if your geyser is running inefficiently – such as if your water is being kept unnecessarily hot, or if you are not scheduling your geyser’s heating periods appropriately – you are leaving a lot of money on the table.

Other ways to reduce your electricity bill include improving your home insulation to reduce heater usage; installing energy-efficient light bulbs; and ensuring any existing solar energy systems are programmed to run optimally.

Even if you think your home is already running efficiently, try out LookSee’s Smart Save tool to see your home’s energy efficiency score and understand how this compares with other homes of similar size in your area.

2. Invest in solar

Installing a solar system is a great way to reduce – or completely remove – your reliance on the grid and its ever-rising tariffs.

The best part is that there has never been a better time to invest in solar – the equipment is incredibly affordable, while tariffs are more expensive than ever (and rising).

You can therefore expect an instant impact when investing in solar solutions.

For example: LookSee’s solar geyser conversions provide an affordable entry point to solar which, in most cases, results in net savings from day one.

Furthermore, hybrid solar installations purchased through LookSee are backed by a Savings Guarantee that promises minimum savings on your electricity bill within six months – or you receive R2,000 cashback.

With such offerings being made easily available to anyone, it is clear that investing in solar is more accessible and beneficial than ever before in South Africa.

So, with electricity tariffs set to rise significantly for years to come, the sooner you take action and reduce your reliance on the national grid, the more money you will save over time.

Visit LookSee today to learn more.