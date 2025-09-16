Pre-order your iPhone 17 at Vodacom World for exclusive deals

Vodacom World has opened pre-orders for Apple’s latest devices – including the exciting new iPhone range, the Apple Watch Series 11, the Apple Watch SE 3, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the AirPods Pro 3.

These new devices are available for pre-order at Vodacom World until Thursday, 18 September 2025, after which in-store availability will start.

All new iPhone models are available on RED Core contracts that include 30GB once-off bonus data and a free extended warranty.

Furthermore, if you pre-order your new iPhone from Vodacom World, you will receive a bonus R500 in accessory spend.

This additional value is exclusive to Vodacom World, which will also trade for extended hours (07:00 – 19:00) on the iPhone launch day – Friday, 19 September.

Contract pricing

Vodacom has made it easier than ever to own the new iPhone 17 range, with flexible contract options available over 24, 36, and 48 months.

We unpack these details below:

iPhone 17 256GB (RED Core 3GB)

R749 pm x 48 months

R899 pm x 36 months

R1,179 pm x 24 months

iPhone Air 256GB (RED Core 6GB)

R1,099 pm x 48 months

R1,249 pm x 36 months

R1,629 pm x 24 months

iPhone 17 Pro 256GB (RED Core 6GB)

R1,149 pm x 48 months

R1,349 pm x 36 months

R1,749 pm x 24 months

iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB (RED Core 6GB)

R1,199 pm x 48 months

R1,399 pm x 36 months

R1,849 pm x 24 months

Pre-order today

Don’t miss your chance to be among the first in South Africa to own Apple’s most advanced iPhone line-up yet.

Vodacom World is located at 082 Vodacom Boulevard in Midrand with the following trading hours:

Monday to Friday: 08:30 – 17:30

Saturday: 09:00 – 17:00

Sunday: Closed

Public Holiday: 09:00 – 14:00

You can also call Vodacom World on 082 1906.

Click here to learn more about Vodacom World.