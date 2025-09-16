Pre-order your iPhone 17 at Vodacom World for exclusive deals
Vodacom World has opened pre-orders for Apple’s latest devices – including the exciting new iPhone range, the Apple Watch Series 11, the Apple Watch SE 3, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the AirPods Pro 3.
These new devices are available for pre-order at Vodacom World until Thursday, 18 September 2025, after which in-store availability will start.
All new iPhone models are available on RED Core contracts that include 30GB once-off bonus data and a free extended warranty.
Furthermore, if you pre-order your new iPhone from Vodacom World, you will receive a bonus R500 in accessory spend.
This additional value is exclusive to Vodacom World, which will also trade for extended hours (07:00 – 19:00) on the iPhone launch day – Friday, 19 September.
Contract pricing
Vodacom has made it easier than ever to own the new iPhone 17 range, with flexible contract options available over 24, 36, and 48 months.
We unpack these details below:
iPhone 17 256GB (RED Core 3GB)
- R749 pm x 48 months
- R899 pm x 36 months
- R1,179 pm x 24 months
iPhone Air 256GB (RED Core 6GB)
- R1,099 pm x 48 months
- R1,249 pm x 36 months
- R1,629 pm x 24 months
iPhone 17 Pro 256GB (RED Core 6GB)
- R1,149 pm x 48 months
- R1,349 pm x 36 months
- R1,749 pm x 24 months
iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB (RED Core 6GB)
- R1,199 pm x 48 months
- R1,399 pm x 36 months
- R1,849 pm x 24 months
Pre-order today
Don’t miss your chance to be among the first in South Africa to own Apple’s most advanced iPhone line-up yet.
Vodacom World is located at 082 Vodacom Boulevard in Midrand with the following trading hours:
- Monday to Friday: 08:30 – 17:30
- Saturday: 09:00 – 17:00
- Sunday: Closed
- Public Holiday: 09:00 – 14:00
You can also call Vodacom World on 082 1906.
Click here to learn more about Vodacom World.