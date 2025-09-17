A mobile network built around the customer

Melon Mobile is transforming South Africa’s mobile connectivity landscape with unrivalled customer service, competitive pricing, and cutting-edge innovation.

A new kind of mobile network

This challenger brand doesn’t see itself as just another MVNO. It’s a full mobile network, competing directly with the big four and playing a key role in reshaping how South Africans stay connected.

Everything about Melon is designed to make mobile simpler and more affordable. But the real key to its success lies in its relentless focus on customer service.

Where most companies talk about putting customers first, few actually deliver on that promise. Melon does.

The entire business is built around the customer experience. It’s not an add-on, it’s baked into everything they do.

That focus is already delivering results. Melon Mobile recently achieved what many in the industry would call impossible – a 4.57 out of 5 HelloPeter rating from nearly 600 reviews, while most competitors struggle to score above 2.

It’s this commitment that earned Melon the title of “Most Customer-Centric Offering” at the 2024 MVNO Nation Global Awards, just a year after launch.

“Our team spent years inside traditional telcos, and one of the major learnings for us was the need to focus on what the customer actually wants,” says Calvin Collett, CEO of Melon Mobile.

“That’s why Melon exists. We’re here to challenge the status quo, to make mobile simpler, fairer, and to work every day at optimising our offering so we can better serve the real needs of ordinary South Africans”

Melon Mobile customers speak up

Don’t just take their word for it.

Instead, simply read the HelloPeter reviews, which are full of satisfied customers who have embraced the future of mobile in South Africa.

“I’ve been using Melon for a while now, and I’m super impressed!” said Natashia.

“Their network coverage is awesome, calls are always clear, and data speeds are lightning fast.”

“Customer service is top-notch too. Whenever I’ve had an issue, they’ve sorted it out quickly and efficiently.”

Theresa, another Melon Mobile convert, called it an “excellent and innovative company offering seamless mobile access.”

“Quick to RICA and set up, as well as very patient and helpful customer service when the inevitable user error crept into the mix,” added Theresa.

Melissa said that she received “super-efficient and great service – even after 7pm,” while Bennie said “this was the best service I received in years in South Africa.”

The more you scroll through Melon Mobile’s HelloPeter page, the more you realise that this is a company that puts its customers first.

Given its excellent service levels, it is unsurprising that Melon Mobile is seeing incredible growth.

According to Head of Growth and Marketing Nicola van Ast, Melon Mobile has already surpassed 100,000 sign-ups and is doubling its user base every few months.

Embracing technology for a better customer experience

Melon’s growth is not only thanks to its customer support. It’s also powered by a world-class network that delivers best-in-class, reliable connectivity.

On top of that, Melon Mobile’s tech stack enables a wide range of valuable services and features customers have been asking for.

These features include:

Fully-customisable monthly plans.

Same-day porting.

Full control over monthly budgets.

No long-term contracts.

Self-RICA on App, Web and WhatsApp.

Melon Mobile was also the first company in South Africa to introduce Self-RICA on their App and Website, with world-class support over WhatsApp and the ability to do a full sign-up on the same platform, and a stack of more “firsts” in development.

Choose Melon Mobile

Melon Mobile is the future of mobile connectivity in South Africa.

It combines best-in-class connectivity, affordable pricing, and world-class customer support into a single, flexible package that meets all the needs of the modern mobile customer.

Begin your Melon Mobile journey today – click here to learn more.