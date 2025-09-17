VodaBucks clinches two more accolades at prestigious 2025 South African Loyalty Awards

Vodacom’s flagship rewards programme, VodaBucks, has earned further industry accolades, this time scooping two extraordinary awards – “Best Telco Loyalty Programme” and “Best Use of Gamification” – at the prestigious 2025 South African Loyalty Awards.

This marks the second consecutive year of recognition, a testament to Vodacom’s commitment to loyalty, excellence and innovation.

The South African Loyalty Awards were developed specifically to celebrate loyalty excellence and innovation.

They recognise top talent in the loyalty industry and reflect on the ever-evolving loyalty landscape of CRM, consumer behavioural change, data insights, and loyalty.

“We are incredibly proud that our VodaBucks Rewards Programme has been recognised on both local and global stages this year,” said Rishaad Tayob, Director of Consumer Business at Vodacom South Africa.

“Being recognised again on home soil is especially meaningful because it reflects the positive impact we are making in the everyday lives of South Africans.”

“Our goal has always been to create a rewards ecosystem that goes beyond telco, helping customers stretch their rands while enjoying extraordinary interactive experiences.”

VodaBucks

The VodaBucks Rewards programme launched with gamification at its core, using interactive mechanics to drive customer engagement.

The programme has a unique ability to blend entertainment with tangible customer value, thereby creating repeat participation.

With gamified experiences and dynamic earning opportunities, the programme has successfully deepened customer connections while providing real value.

Furthermore, over the last five years, the loyalty programme has evolved, aligning with global trends and shifting business objectives.

As gamification becomes a standard in loyalty programmes globally, VodaBucks has introduced behavioural goals that reward customers for completing specific actions.

This has redefined loyalty in the South African telco space, offering customers a seamless and rewarding experience that integrates airtime, data, lifestyle benefits, and exclusive rewards.

An exciting future

Vodacom remains committed to evolving VodaBucks in line with customer needs, ensuring the programme continues to deliver innovative and personalised rewards.

“In line with our purpose of connecting people to a better future, Vodacom remains committed to rewarding customers for their loyalty to the brand through many of its initiatives – including VodaBucks,” said Tayob.

“This ensures our users can continue to participate in the digital economy.”

“I want to acknowledge and extend my gratitude to all the teams whose dedication made this milestone possible.”

Start using VodaBucks

To date, VodaBucks boasts over 14 million active customers who engage with the platform monthly, with the number growing steadily year-on-year.

To access VodaBucks, customers can download VodaPay, available through the Apple App, Google Play and Huawei App Gallery stores.

