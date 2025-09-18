Vodacom Tanzania launches Vision 2030, invests over $100M in tech infrastructure modernisation for an inclusive digital economy

As Vodacom Tanzania marks 25 years of service to the nation, the company is setting the stage for the next generation of growth by announcing a $100 million+ technology modernization program – one of the largest infrastructure investments in its history.

This milestone initiative aims to transform connectivity, elevate service quality, and accelerate digital inclusion across both urban centres and underserved rural communities, thereby supporting national growth for the next 25 years and beyond.

This modernization includes an upgrade of thousands of network sites across the country and cutting-edge enhancements of the IT infrastructure, including the M-Pesa platform.

These upgrades will deliver faster data speeds, better call quality, more stable M-Pesa services, and greater cybersecurity – responding directly to the needs of the company’s growing user base that is now in the tens of millions.

“Our journey to Vision 2030 has officially begun,” said Philip Besiimire, Managing Director of Vodacom Tanzania.

“With this investment, we are laying the groundwork for the next five years and beyond, empowering people through better access, protecting the planet through greener technologies, and maintaining the trust of our customers, partners, and investors.”

“To date, over 1,000 network sites have already been upgraded across the lake zone, southern highlands and parts of central Tanzania.”

The modernization program supports Vodacom Tanzania’s Vision 2030, which puts people, planet, and trust at the centre of every decision.

It is also aligned with Tanzania’s national digital transformation agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In line with its Net Zero 2035 ambition, the modernization of Vodacom’s network will result in energy-efficient infrastructure that reduces power consumption by up to 30% while improving network performance and coverage.

This step reinforces the company’s ESG commitments while ensuring high-quality digital access reaches both urban and remote areas.

“This upgrade involves the latest technology and will significantly expand 4G coverage, ensuring faster internet speeds and improved connectivity wherever Vodacom is available,” said Andrew Lupembe, Vodacom’s Network Director.

“We are going greener with Huawei’s industry-leading ‘zero-bit-zero (0 bit 0) watt’ technology, an innovation that dramatically improves power efficiency, reduces carbon emissions, and improves performance for both 4G and 5G.”

“Moreover, we are optimizing tower space by introducing multi-band radio technology that accommodates all spectrums in one radio, as well as bringing on board multiple frequency bands in the same antennas.”

As Tanzania’s digital economy grows, Vodacom is doubling down on its role as an enabler – accelerating digital and financial inclusion, catalyzing innovation, and investing in infrastructure that connects every Tanzanian to opportunity.

