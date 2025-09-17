CambriLearn: South Africa’s #1-Rated Online School, Enrol by 31 October to Lock In 2025 Fees

Parents want two things for 2026: a trusted, recognised school path and a calmer routine that delivers results.

CambriLearn offers both broad curricula with live teaching and support that fit family life.

One school. Five recognised pathways.

Every family is unique. CambriLearn allows you to select the route that matches your goals, then builds the week around your child.

International British

A rigorous, globally recognised pathway delivered online with teacher-led classes and guided practice, leading to International GCSEs, AS and A-levels.

Pearson Edexcel

CambriLearn is accredited by Pearson Edexcel. This pathway leads to International GCSEs and A-levels, accepted worldwide.

CAPS (South Africa)

For families who prefer a local pathway with familiar subject sets and progression into South African tertiary options.



KABV (Afrikaans CAPS curriculum)

KABV is the adaptation of the CAPS National Curriculum in Afrikaans, allowing students to study in their home language.

K-12 US Curriculum

Ideal for families who plan to study or live in the United States or want an accredited K-12 US curriculum pathway.

Whichever route you choose, your child gets a clear term map, a predictable timetable, and aligned assessments. No guesswork or grey areas.

Why South African parents choose CambriLearn

Live, teacher-led learning

Your child is never left alone to figure things out. We introduce concepts, then move to structured practice with real-time feedback, the proven combination for building confidence.

Targeted support when concepts won’t stick

Short, focused interventions close gaps before they become stressful. If something needs attention, we act within days, not months.

A visible week that respects family life

Sport, arts, faith, travel, and health are priorities. Weekly planners balance live sessions with flexible blocks so evenings stay manageable.

Parent visibility that helps, not hassles

You see topic mastery and time-on-task in clear terms. Dinner table conversations are straightforward: “I see fractions are nearly mastered, shall I quiz you for five minutes?”

Built for South African realities

A steady fibre or 5G wireless connectivity works well; a modest inverter ensures lessons continue during an outage. We advise on a practical, affordable setup so technology never becomes a barrier.

Depth and breadth across grades

From early foundations to senior subjects, CambriLearn keeps your child moving forward without requiring a change in providers.

Core literacy, numeracy, and science with real-world applications built into tasks.

with real-world applications built into tasks. Second languages taught for expression and comprehension, not just tests.

taught for expression and comprehension, not just tests. Maths pathways that allow acceleration or extra scaffolding, depending on your child’s pace.

that allow acceleration or extra scaffolding, depending on your child’s pace. Senior subject choice across sciences, commerce, and humanities, allowing teens to shape a portfolio that fits their next step, whether it’s university, college, or entrepreneurship.

Because we offer multiple recognised curricula, we assist families relocating or switching pathways. We place the learner accurately, identify gaps, and create a plan to bridge them.

How enrolment works (fast and friction-light)

1) 15-minute placement chat

Tell us your goals and concerns. We confirm your best-fit pathway and subjects.

2) Personalised start plan

You receive a clear weekly view of live sessions, guided practice, and checkpoints.

3) Onboarding and first wins

We help set up your devices and connectivity. We will focus on “quick win” tasks to build momentum early.

4) Ongoing check-ins

You’ll see steady progress and receive proactive support when needed.

You can always speak to real humans. Our team answers questions quickly and resolves problems before they escalate.

Enrol by 31 October, lock in 2025 fees

Enrol by 31 October to lock in 2025 pricing for your 2026 learning plan.

Secure your place, pick your pathway, and start on a date that suits your family.

Get onboarding support so your first week runs smoothly.

This is the best way to protect your budget and your child’s place before the end of the year. If you’re comparing options, book the placement call. You’ll get clarity, even if you decide later.

Who thrives with CambriLearn?

Busy families who need a timetable that accommodates sports, arts, travel, or health commitments.

who need a timetable that accommodates sports, arts, travel, or health commitments. Learners who want to advance in specific subjects without waiting for the rest of the class.

in specific subjects without waiting for the rest of the class. Neurodiverse learners that struggle in a traditional school environment.

that struggle in a traditional school environment. Students who need a reset after a tough year and would benefit from targeted feedback and smaller-group attention.

after a tough year and would benefit from targeted feedback and smaller-group attention. Relocating households who need a recognised pathway that travels well.

If you want a calm home and steady academic growth, you’ll feel the difference in the first month.

What sets the experience apart

Consistency

Great schools aren’t built on one superstar teacher. They rely on systems that support every teacher. Our playbook, pacing guides, and checks deliver consistency.

Assessment that teaches

We don’t mark just to mark. Tasks reveal thinking, and feedback shows the next step. Understanding deepens this way.

Partnership with parents

We keep you informed without flooding you. You get the information you need to support your child in minutes, not hours.

A community that welcomes

Clubs, interest groups, and events provide learners with a sense of belonging. Many parents say this is where their child found their voice.

Ready to secure your child’s place?

You can make real progress in one short conversation.

Book your 15-minute placement chat and we’ll:

confirm the right curriculum route,

map subjects and a weekly plan, and

explain how to secure 2025 rates for your 2026 fees if you enrol before 31 October.

CambriLearn exists for families who want recognised outcomes and a better daily rhythm. If that sounds like you, let’s set up your plan today.