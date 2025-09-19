Rise in youth vaping and cannabis co-use may reflect growing youth mental health crisis – UP expert

South Africa is facing a growing public health concern that demands urgent national attention: an increase in the dual use of vaping nicotine and smoking cannabis among young people.

This issue will take centre stage at the forthcoming 36th lecture in the University of Pretoria (UP) Expert Lecture Series, presented by Professor Lekan Ayo-Yusuf, a leading public health scientist and Head of UP’s School of Health Systems and Public Health.

New data, new worries

Drawing on recent university students’ and national household survey findings, Prof Ayo-Yusuf will demonstrate how an increasing number of South African youth are simultaneously vaping nicotine products and smoking cannabis.

This pattern of co-use reflects a global shift, but has specific implications for a country grappling with delayed regulatory responses and mounting youth mental health challenges.

The lecture aims to explore what this rise in dual use tells us about South Africa’s policy landscape, youth mental health status, and what must urgently be done to safeguard public health.

A policy vacuum?

One major concern lies in the current state of public health policy. In May 2024, South Africa passed the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act, legalising cannabis for adult private use.

While the legislation was driven by constitutional and legal imperatives, its implementation has been criticised for lacking robust protections to prevent youth access or to counter the increasing normalisation of cannabis use among young people.

At the same time, the long-awaited Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, which would regulate e-cigarettes and vaping products, remains stalled in Parliament.

“We now find ourselves in a situation where cannabis is legal for adults in private spaces, but little is being done to enforce age restrictions or limit young people’s exposure,” Prof Ayo-Yusuf says.

Mental health connection

While the policy environment is clearly part of the picture, the lecture also explores a second and perhaps deeper issue: the role of mental health.

“Our data and global research suggest that many young people are using nicotine vapes and cannabis not just recreationally, but as a way to manage anxiety, stress and depressive symptoms,” Prof Ayo-Yusuf explains.

“In this sense, the rising trend may also be a reflection of a growing, under-addressed mental health crisis among youth.”

A dangerous combination

Co-using nicotine and cannabis, especially during adolescence, poses a serious threat to health and development.

While the survey focused on smoking cannabis rather than vaping it, emerging international evidence shows that dual use of cannabis (via smoking) and nicotine (via vaping) can increase the risk of long-term addiction, impair cognitive function and exacerbate mental health disorders.

“The adolescent brain is still developing. Introducing both nicotine and THC (the psychoactive compound in cannabis) during this period can disrupt brain circuits related to motivation, learning and emotional regulation,” Prof Ayo-Yusuf warns.

A call to engage

The upcoming lecture is part of UP’s ongoing effort to showcase cutting-edge research that addresses real-world challenges.



Click here to register to attend the lecture happening on 6 October 2025 at 18:00 at the Future Africa, Hillcrest Campus, University of Pretoria.

All are welcome, especially educators, students, policymakers, health professionals and concerned parents.