Vodacom’s #CodeLikeAGirl empowers over 10,000 girls with digital skills

Since its inception in 2017, Vodacom’s #CodeLikeAGirl (CLAG) programme has continued to break barriers and open doors for girls in South Africa, inspiring a new generation to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

What began with just twenty participants has grown into a national initiative, with over 10,000 girls having been trained in coding and digital literacy across all nine provinces in the country.

#CLAG offers girls aged 14 to 18 from underprivileged communities access to both on-site and virtual coding bootcamps.

These sessions introduce participants to programming languages such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and GitHub, while also fostering life skills and mentorship opportunities with industry professionals.

In 2024 alone, Vodacom trained 3,446 girls – the highest annual intake to date – with a target of 4,000 for 2025.

“We are extremely proud of the impact of #CodeLikeAGirl, which is popularising coding among girls and enabling diversity and inclusivity in STEM, a traditionally male-dominated environment,” said Njabulo Mashigo, Human Resources Director at Vodacom South Africa.

“Through our programme, we are providing girls with an opportunity to grow through digital education and overcome barriers, such as gender stereotypes, that prevent them from achieving their potential.”

“It is rewarding to see how participants often begin the week-long course intimidated by coding but leave with a renewed sense of self-belief and excitement about STEM careers.”

Providing opportunities

Proving the impact of the initiative, many #CLAG alumni have progressed into Vodacom’s bursary and Early Careers programmes, securing permanent roles and further education in STEM.

In addition, the programme’s transformation into an accredited qualification offers certification for long-term career opportunities and helps to build a robust pipeline of female talent for the tech industry.

Shreya Rupan, a #CLAG alumni and now data analyst on the Vodacom Discover graduate programme, commented: “Participating in the Code Like A Girl programme in 2018 completely transformed the trajectory of my life.”

“Coming into the programme with no prior experience in coding, I was both excited and intimidated by the unknown world of STEM. However, the support I received throughout the journey helped me quickly gain confidence, and I ranked among the top participants by the end of the programme.”

“The programme ignited a deep passion for coding and opened my eyes to the endless possibilities within the world of STEM. This wonderful opportunity also led to me being awarded a bursary by Vodacom in 2021, allowing me to pursue my Undergraduate and Honours degrees in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics at Wits University,” said Rupan.

“Today, I can honestly say that CLAG didn’t just teach me technical skills; it also instilled confidence, empowerment and the belief that I could excel in spaces where women are often underrepresented.”

Driving equality

According to the 2024 UNESCO report Changing the equation: Securing STEM futures for women, women hold just 22% of STEM jobs in G20 countries, and account for only one in 10 leadership positions related to STEM.

This disparity can lead to perpetuated gender biases and underrepresentation in STEM, as well as the development of solutions that fail to be inclusive.

This is becoming more prevalent with the fast-paced rise of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence.

“At Vodacom, we believe that empowering young women is not only about changing individual lives but also about fostering greater inclusion and diversity in our industry, and in broader society,” said Mashigo.

“By building skills, boosting confidence, creating pathways, and challenging stereotypes, #Code Like a Girl helps shift the gender balance in tech from the ground up.”

“It sends a powerful message: women belong in technology, their voices matter, and their ideas can help shape a better future.”

