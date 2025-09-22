Midas and our heritage – Where the road meets our roots

September is here, and with it comes a welcome warmth that signals more than just the change in season.

As the days get longer and the jacarandas prepare to paint our streets purple, we’re reminded of two things: the vibrant rebirth of Spring and the rich tapestry of our South African heritage.

At Midas, we believe that heritage isn’t just about history books or museum exhibits.

It’s a living, breathing part of who we are, woven into the fabric of our daily lives.

And for many of us, that heritage is fundamentally linked to the vehicles that have carried us through our lives.

Think about it. From the trusty family bakkie that helped build a home, to the modified sedan that became a symbol of personal expression, our cars are more than just machines.

They are time capsules, holding memories of long-distance family road trips, of first dates, of the daily commute that connects us to our work and our people.

They are a reflection of our collective South African ingenuity, from the unique local modifications that give our vehicles a one-of-a-kind personality, to the iconic homegrown models that have shaped our automotive landscape.

This Heritage Month, as you get your car ready for the warm temperatures of Spring, take a moment to celebrate its unique story.

Is it a classic, lovingly restored to its former glory? A rugged 4×4, built for adventure? Or a dependable daily driver, a quiet hero of your family’s story?

Whatever its purpose, your car is part of your own personal heritage.

At Midas, we’re proud to be part of that journey. We understand the passion and pride that goes into keeping your vehicle running smoothly.

That’s why we’re here to help you get your ride ready for the season ahead.

As you tackle those long-awaited DIY projects or simply prepare for the longer, warmer days, we’re your partner on the road to a proud and memorable Spring.

So, this September, let’s fire up the braai, enjoy the sunshine, and raise a glass to the vehicles that have helped us get to where we are today.

Because every car on a South African road has a story, and every story is a piece of our beautiful, diverse heritage.

Midas, For The Love of Cars.

