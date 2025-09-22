PrimeXBT expands Crypto Futures with 101 new coins in South Africa

PrimeXBT, an FSCA-regulated multi-asset broker, has announced a major expansion of its Crypto Futures offering, adding 101 new coins and giving South African traders access to trending and niche altcoin markets.

The rollout reinforces PrimeXBT’s position as a one-stop trading platform for Crypto and CFDs, while strengthening its competitive edge with industry-leading trading conditions.

The 101 new listings are paired against USDT and organised into intuitive categories, including Layer 1 and 2 protocols, DeFi, Meme tokens, AI projects, Infrastructure, Gaming, Metaverse, and NFT-related coins.

This gives South African traders streamlined access to some of the market’s most in-demand assets, including the new WLFI token, which has recently gained significant global attention.

Backed by deep liquidity from leading exchanges, PrimeXBT has implemented a tiered risk framework with clearly defined lot sizes, exposure caps, and leverage of up to 1:150 for altcoins and up to 1:500 on BTC – with both cross and isolated margin modes available to suit different trading styles.

Crypto Futures fees start at just 0.045%, with selected commission-free coins and discounts of up to almost 70% for VIP tiers, making PrimeXBT’s pricing among the most competitive in the industry.

“This expansion establishes PrimeXBT as one of the most cost-efficient and advanced crypto derivatives platforms, reflecting our commitment to empowering South African traders to succeed,” said Sihle Tuta, Head of Region at PrimeXBT.

“Our client-first approach focuses on delivering institutional-grade execution, transparent pricing, and powerful tools, creating a premium trading experience with choice and control designed for today’s dynamic markets.”

In addition to Crypto Futures, PrimeXBT offers South African clients a wide range of CFDs on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks and Crypto with zero commissions.

These are all accessible through its integrated platform suite, which combines PXTrader, MT5, and a dedicated Crypto Futures platform in a single personal area.

The ecosystem also features built-in crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat exchange, crypto-denominated accounts, and flexible crypto and fiat payment methods, including local options like Capitac Pay and transfers in ZAR.

Traders benefit from scalable features, volume-based discounts, rewards, cashback, and bonuses, helping them grow on their own terms.

By combining new opportunities, market-leading conditions, and professional-grade trading tools, PrimeXBT delivers a trusted platform for navigating the global crypto market at every level, while empowering South African traders to succeed.

Disclaimer

The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors.

Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs.

PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD is an authorised financial services provider in South Africa with licence number 45697. PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.