Huawei to accelerate towerCos’ energy transition to intelligence

Muhammad Shariq Ansari, Chief Technology Officer of Huawei Site Energy MEA

At the prestigious TowerXchange Africa 2025 event in Nairobi, Huawei demonstrated its leadership in driving the energy transition for the telecommunications industry.

Muhammad Shariq Ansari, Chief Technology Officer of Huawei Site Energy MEA, delivered a compelling keynote session titled “Accelerating Energy Transition to Intelligence for TowerCos,” outlining the critical role of technology in building a fully connected intelligent world.

During his address, Muhammad Shariq Ansari emphasized the growing demand for resilient, highly reliable networks, especially in rural areas to bridge the digital divide.

He highlighted how telecom operators & tower companies must embrace operational efficiency and leverage AI to reduce costs and enhance performance.

Huawei is at the forefront of this transformation, optimizing network operations and shortening time-to-market (TTM) with its innovative solutions.

A cornerstone of this strategy is the use of high quality & safe lithium-ion batteries, which ensure constant power availability (PAV) at telecom sites.

These batteries significantly enhance the safety, reliability, and sustainability of network infrastructure, powering a secure and connected future with cutting-edge innovations.

Muhammad also introduced L.I.G.H.T, Huawei’s new framework designed to guide tower companies through their intelligent and digital transformation journey and help them to generate multiple revenue streams.

The session also featured a valuable contribution from Vodacom Group. Mr. Liren Naidoo, Executive Head: Group Access Networks from Vodacom, joined the stage to share his experience with a joint innovation project between Vodacom and Huawei: the “Slim and Helical Pile Tower.”

This pioneering solution, proven as a concept and deployed in Mozambique, is designed to lower the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), accelerate deployment, and shorten time to market – driving digital inclusivity in Africa.

Mr. Liren Naidoo, Executive Head: Group Access Networks, Vodacom

Huawei and Vodacom’s participation and keynote presentation at TowerXchange Africa 2025 underscore the dedication to supporting Africa’s digital revolution by providing the advanced, intelligent energy solutions and site infrastructure innovation needed to build efficient, resilient, and sustainable networks across the continent.