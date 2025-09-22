Your last moment to save big in the Samsung Blue Tag Sale

Samsung’s Blue Tag Sale is entering its final week, giving South Africans one last chance to unlock incredible savings of up to 40% on the latest Samsung innovations.

Running until 29 September 2025, this is the ultimate opportunity to transform your home with the premium technology you’ve been waiting for, before the deals are gone.

Whether you want to upgrade your entertainment setup, enhance your home office, prepare your kitchen for summer, or simply enjoy a cooler, smarter living space, Samsung has tailored unbeatable offers across TVs, home appliances, monitors, and air-conditioners.

Why Samsung?

Samsung products offer more than just premium design – it’s about innovation that makes life effortless, reliable, and future-ready.

You get to enjoy a seamless and connected smart home experience powered by AI and SmartThings.

This is cutting-edge innovation with advanced performance, all designed to deliver beyond expectations.

Thanks to their flexible design and functionality, Samsung products are built to suit your lifestyle and personal needs, while giving you durability, sustainability, and reliability that you can trust.

Some of the final week deals not to miss:

TVs (free devices only with TV purchases)

98-inch Crystal UHD DU9000 4K Tizen OS Smart TV (UA98DU9000KXXA) R39,999 plus get a Free Galaxy Tab S10FE Wi-Fi

100-inch QN80F 4K Neo QLED Mini LED Vision AI TV 2025 (QA100QN80FKXXA) R99 999 plus get a Free Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and a Q-Series Soundbar

75-inch QN900F 8K Neo QLED Mini LED Vision AI TV 2025 (QA75QN900FKXXA) R89 999 plus get a Free Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and a Q-Series Soundbar

65-inch S90F 4K OLED Samsung Vision AI TV 2025 (QA65S90FAEXXA) R42,999 plus get a Free Galaxy Watch Ultra



Sound Bars

B-series Soundbar HW-B450F 2.1 ch Subwoofer 2025 (HW-B450F/XA) Was R2,999, now R2,499 (save R500)

B-series Soundbar HW-B650F 3.1 ch Subwoofer 2025 (HW-B650F/XA) Was R3,999, now R3,499 (save R500)

B-series Soundbar HW-B750F 5.1 ch Subwoofer 2025 (HW-B750F/XA) Was R4,999, now R4,499 (save R500)



Home appliances

French Door Fridge with Drawer and Twin Cooling System, Black, 470l (RF49A5202B1/FA) Was R26,999, now R18,999 (save R8,000)

Bespoke AI Side by Side, Food Showcase Door, Plumbed, Black, 609L (RS80F64G2FFA) Was R39,999, now R29,999 (save R10,000) plus get a Free Galaxy A26

Bespoke AI Side by Side, SmartThings, Non-plumbed, Silver, 617L (RS70F65K2TFA) Was R28,999, now R22,999 (save R6,000)



Monitors

34″ Odyssey G55T UWQHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor (LC34G55TWWPXEN) Was R11,999, now R8,999 (save R3,000)

32″ Odyssey G55C QHD, 1ms MPRT, 165Hz Gaming Monitor 32″ (LS32CG552EUXEN) Was R6,999, now R5,499 (save R1,500)

27″ Odyssey G55C QHD, 1ms MPRT, 165Hz Gaming Monitor (LS27CG552EUXEN) Was R5,999, now R4,499 (save R1,500)



Air-conditioners

Wind-Free™ AR6500T Wall-mount AC with Wind-Free™ (AR12BSHCMWK/FA) Was R13,999, now R11,499 (save R2,500)

Wind-Free™ AR6500T Wall-mount AC with Wind-Free™ (AR18BSHCMWK/FA) Was R17,999, now R15,499 (save R2,500)

Wind-Free™ AR8500T Wall-mount AC with Wind-Free™ (AR18BSEAMWK/FA) Was R21,499, now R17,999 (save R3,500)



This is your last moment to enjoy Samsung’s most generous deals of the year.

When the Blue Tag Sale ends on 29 September, so does this incredible opportunity to save on trusted Samsung innovation, quality, and design.

Make your move today and avoid missing out.

Offers are valid while stocks last and are available at participating retailers, on Samsung, and the Samsung Shop App.