How Home-Connect’s new General Manager plans to shake up the ISP sector

Upon meeting Thabiso Zulu, the new General Manager of Home-Connect, he is relaxed but clearly energised.

Within minutes, it’s obvious that he’s not here to maintain the status quo – he’s here to shake things up in the best way possible.

Thabiso, first things first – congratulations on the new role! How’s it going so far?

Zulu: Thanks! It’s been exciting.

Home-Connect already has a great foundation and an amazing team.

My job now is to build on that, refine how we serve customers, and make sure every interaction people have with us is better than the last.

You’ve been talking a lot about “optimising the customer experience.” What does that actually mean for someone using Home-Connect?

Zulu: It’s about making the whole journey – from signing up to getting support – completely seamless.

No unnecessary steps, no waiting forever for help. We want it to be easy, fast, and actually pleasant.

How are you going to optimise the customer experience?

Zulu: Our big focus is on WhatsApp.

What we’re doing is using AI in the background to enhance the support process – helping our agents respond faster, provide more accurate information, and resolve issues more efficiently.

It’s about giving our team smarter tools, so customers get quicker, better service without losing the personal touch.

Why WhatsApp specifically?

Zulu: Because it’s simple – our customers already use it every day.

They don’t need to learn a new app or log into a portal. We’re meeting them exactly where they are.

You’re also rolling out new promotional packages. What’s the thinking behind that?

Zulu: We want fibre internet to be affordable for everyone, not just a select few.

So, we’re offering promos across every Fibre Network Operator we work with.

That way, no matter where you live, you can get better value without compromising on quality.

It sounds like you’re going after some new markets, too?

Zulu: Absolutely.

We’re looking at “prepaid areas” – places where fibre is ready to go but people prefer prepaid options.

By adjusting our packages and pricing, we can connect a lot more homes in those areas.

Do you have any new products in the pipeline?

Zulu: Home-Connect is currently focused on expanding LTE connectivity.

We want to ensure customers in areas without fibre coverage can still access fast, reliable internet at affordable prices.

Our goal is to close the digital gap by making sure no household is left behind, whether fibre is available or not.

Home-Connect has a strong online reputation. Can you tell us about your trust scores?

Zulu: We’re really proud of that.

On HelloPeter, our Trust Index is one of the highest in the industry, and on Trustpilot, our Trust Score reflects the same standard of excellence.

We’ve built this by genuinely putting our customers first.

We now have over 19,000 positive reviews online, and that’s a direct reflection of the amazing work our team puts in every day.

All of this sounds ambitious. How important is your team in making it happen?

Zulu: They’re the heart of it all.

You can have the best tech in the world, but it’s the people who make customers feel valued.

We have a team that truly cares, and that’s a huge advantage.

Where do you see Home-Connect a year from now?

Zulu: I want us to be known as South Africa’s most customer-focused ISP – affordable, innovative, and reliable.

If someone’s thinking, “Who should I get fibre from?” I want the answer to be, without hesitation, Home-Connect.

