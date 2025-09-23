Why you can’t afford to delay the upgrade to Windows 11

South African organisations face more sophisticated and relentless cyberattacks than ever before.

Cybercriminals are finding creative ways to exploit weaknesses – but for many South Africans, one of their biggest risks could be something extremely simple.

Using an outdated operating system.

With almost all of Microsoft’s support for older Windows versions having ended – Windows 10 will lose Microsoft support in October 2025 – every minute you spend on your computer without upgrading to Windows 11 is a minute that your system is at risk.

This is because Windows 11 doesn’t only have newer and updated features compared to other operating systems – it also has the latest security updates and patches.

Without these security features, your computer is exposed to every single exploit that has been discovered since your older Windows operating system was discontinued – and every single exploit that will still be discovered.

Whether you are a home or professional user, the implications of this are potentially disastrous.

As a home user, malicious parties can steal your money and personal data, or control your PC to perform criminal acts.

As a professional user, you face further risk in the form of critical business data being exposed to cybercriminals who can then sell it to the highest bidder – or use it against you.

Built-in security for the modern era

In contrast, Windows 11 is designed for a threat landscape that looks very different to the one we faced when older Windows operating systems first launched.

Security features such as Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, hardware-based isolation, and Zero Trust readiness come standard in Windows 11 – giving IT leaders a far stronger foundation upon which to protect core systems.

These are not incremental improvements. They are essential upgrades that reflect how cyberattacks are executed in 2025 – from ransomware campaigns to state-sponsored espionage.

Tarsus helps you migrate with confidence

Upgrading to Windows 11 can feel daunting for IT teams managing large environments – but that’s where Tarsus comes in.

As a leading Microsoft distributor and trusted partner, Tarsus ensures that businesses have access to the right devices, deployment support, and expertise to make the transition smooth, seamless, and affordable.

Don’t delay – upgrade to Windows 11 today and secure your systems.