Eagle Solar completes one of South Africa’s largest solar projects in record time

Eagle Solar is a leading South African renewable energy company and was recently commissioned to build one of the country’s four largest rooftop solar plants.

The project was commissioned by Haggie Steel Wire Rope, and Phase 1 consisted of 7,000 solar panels installed across a 22,000 sqm area.

This was supported by 32x 125kW Sungrow inverters, two 3.2MVA transformers, 240km of DC cabling, and 5km of AC cabling.

Despite the massive scale of the task, Eagle Solar successfully delivered Phase 1 of the project in only 16 weeks — a record time given the scale of the operation.

“Completing a project of this size in just 16 weeks showcases the dedication of our team and the strength of our partnerships,” said Eagle Solar CEO Jannie Krugel.

“This installation demonstrates the future of sustainable, cost-effective power in South Africa.”

Setting a new standard

The project’s rapid implementation pace included installing up to 600 panels daily and required over 120,000 man-hours of work.

By completing Phase 1 of the project in just 16 weeks, Eagle Solar not only set a new benchmark for delivery speed but also achieved a major financial advantage for Haggie Steel Wire Rope.

The project was intentionally fast-tracked to be completed before the start of the new 2025/2026 tax year, which began on 1 March 2025.

Since the government confirmed that tax rebates and thresholds would remain unchanged for this period, finishing the installation ahead of that date allowed the company to lock in significant operational savings at the earliest possible stage.

In simple terms, the earlier the system became active, the quicker the client could offset rising electricity costs against steady tax conditions, ultimately saving millions over the financial year.

By aligning the completion date with the tax year start, Eagle Solar ensured that the energy savings generated by the plant could be maximised under the current tax framework, delivering both immediate cost reductions and a strategic advantage.

This foresight highlights how Eagle Solar doesn’t just deliver projects quickly—it also helps clients benefit from broader financial and policy timing.

Phase 2 expansion and battery storage breakthrough

The system is Phase 1 of Haggie’s long-term renewable energy strategy.

Phase 2 will add a further 1 MW of rooftop solar and introduce one of South Africa’s largest industrial battery storage systems.

Eagle Solar will integrate a 6.4 MW battery solution — a pioneering behind-the-meter storage project for the industrial sector.

The batteries will enable daytime charging and load-shifting, creating a three-year payback period that sets a new benchmark for industrial energy projects in South Africa.

Key benefits

Thanks to Eagle Solar’s foresight and rapid delivery, Haggie Steel Wire Rope gained not onlyenergy independence but also crucial financial advantages.

By completing Phase 1 before the start of the 2025/2026 tax year, the company was able to maximise savings under the unchanged tax rebate and threshold framework.

In practice, this meant that energy cost reductions could be locked in earlier, directly improving cash flow and reducing taxable income exposure over the financial year.

In addition to these tax-aligned benefits, the solar system is already offsetting tens of thousands of rands daily, lowering reliance on Eskom, and cushioning operational costs on high- consumption days.

The system also tracks daily generation revenue against energy purchasing costs, giving Haggie Steel Wire Rope real-time insights into its production, consumption, and effective savings.

By combining operational savings with strategic timing, Eagle Solar delivered a project that not only powers the business sustainably but also strengthens its financial position within the current tax environment — proving that solar investments can be both an environmental and a financial win.

Partnerships are key

Eagle Solar has led the industry for over two decades and has access to the latest solar and off- grid technologies.

It has partnered with many of the top brands in the market, including Sunsynk, Sungrow, and Victron Energy.

This gives Eagle Solar the tools, resources, and knowledge to exceed your company’s expectations.

