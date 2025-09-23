Why Choose Oneplan Health Insurance

With the growing demand for private healthcare in South Africa, affordable and reliable health insurance has become essential.

Oneplan Health Insurance is one of the country’s most trusted providers, offering accessible premiums without compromising on value.

At the time of writing, Oneplan holds a trust index rating of 10 and an impressive 4.61-star rating from 27,435 reviews on Hellopeter and have been innovators in the health insurance space for over a decade.

The perfect plan for the South African Value Seeker

Oneplan offers six health insurance plans, ensuring there’s an option to suit every budget and level of cover:

Health Plan – From R250 per month (launching in October)

– From R250 per month (launching in October) Core Plan – From R500 per month

– From R500 per month Core Plus Plan – From R685 per month

– From R685 per month Blue Plan – From R1,000 per month

– From R1,000 per month Professional Plan – From R1,465 per month

– From R1,465 per month Executive Plan – From R1,975 per month

What Makes Oneplan Different to other Health Insurers?

A standout feature is the Oneplan Claim Card, a prepaid debit card that makes claiming quick and convenient.

Instead of paying medical expenses out of pocket and waiting for reimbursements, members can load approved claim amounts directly onto their card through the Oneplan App before visiting the doctor.

This ensures they have funds available upfront, giving them immediate access to care without delays.

Convenience & Technology for over a decade

Oneplan are innovators in technology, offering a user-friendly mobile app that gives members complete control over their benefits and policy.

Through the app, you can submit and manage claims, load funds, track benefits, and access important policy information—all from your smartphone.

No messy paperwork, just quick and simple healthcare management.

Clients built on Trust & Reputation

With a proven track record and thousands of positive reviews, Oneplan has earned its place as one of South Africa’s most reliable health insurance providers.

Known for affordability, transparency, and service excellence, Oneplan delivers peace of mind at every level.

Whether you’re looking for essential day-to-day healthcare or comprehensive cover, Oneplan provides flexible solutions trusted by thousands of South Africans.

Comprehensive Private Medical Cover

For those seeking broader protection, Oneplan’s Health Insurance options beyond their entry-level plan provide comprehensive benefits that combine day-to-day and in-hospital cover, with variations depending on the plan:

From R500 per month, comprehensive plans include cover for GP visits, scripted and OTC medication, dentistry, optometry, pathology, radiology, and maternity pre-birth.

Casualty or Emergency Ward illness and accident cover is included on all plans at all private hospitals. Excl. Health Plan.

Hospital admission for accidents in all private hospitals nationwide is available from the Core Plan upwards.

From the Core Plus Plan upwards, in-hospital illness admission is covered.

The Executive Plan offers all of the above PLUS access to specialists (via GP referral) for a higher level of care.

Entry-Level Health Care Visits & Medication cover only

The Health Plan, starting at just R250 per month, provides day-to-day benefits such as GP visits, dentistry, optometry, and more – making it an excellent choice for individuals seeking affordable access to basic healthcare.

More Benefits = More Value for the same premium

From the Blue Plan upwards, all Oneplan options are fully comprehensive, providing broader in-hospital benefits alongside extensive day-to-day cover.

They offer enhanced in-hospital cover, including dread disease, natural birth, emergency caesareans, and neonatal benefits, making these plans ideal for families or individuals wanting peace of mind with more extensive protection.

To find out more visit Oneplan or get an online quote for affordable and comprehensive private medical cover