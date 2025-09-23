South Africans are done making excuses for bad apps

If you’re a South African with a smartphone, chances are you’ve used at least one app this week to get something done – whether it was checking your bank balance, ordering dinner, sending electricity to Gogo, or topping up data on the fly.

And if that app felt clunky, confusing, or just plain broken? You probably didn’t give it a second chance.

“People don’t give Apps the benefit of the doubt anymore,” says Sarah Lubbe, Chief Revenue Officer at Smoke CI. “There are just too many good ones out there. If it doesn’t work the first time, or it makes me feel lost or stupid, I move on and I’m not alone in that.”

Smoke Customer Intelligence’s team works with some of South Africa’s biggest brands to decode what customers really think, not just about what products they’re buying, but how they experience those products through digital channels.

And what they’re seeing is clear: digital has become the first and often only touchpoint for millions of everyday customers. But while access has improved, experience still lags behind.

The “App Era” is Here, But Not All Apps Are Created Equal

“There’s this idea that if someone downloads your app, you’ve won,” Lubbe says. “But what we’re seeing on the ground is very different. Yes, app usage is growing. But consistent, confident usage? That’s where brands are losing people.”

She points to the explosion of mobile-first behaviour in South Africa, from digital banking and delivery services to pharmacy apps and telco platforms.

In just a few years, these tools have gone from nice-to-have to absolutely expected.

“There are certain local apps that have completely changed the game in terms of what South Africans expect,” Lubbe says. “Now people expect everything to be trackable, fast, friendly, and ideally, delivered to their door. That expectation doesn’t stop at groceries. It now applies to every app they use.”

Simplicity, Not Flash, Is the Real Differentiator

It’s a message Smoke CI has heard again and again in its work with customers across the country: “Just make it simple.”



“We’ve spoken to everyone from students in Joburg to parents in Mpumalanga to pensioners in Mitchells Plain,” Lubbe says. “What they want isn’t fancy. It’s speed. Clarity. The ability to get what they need without digging through six menus.”

And while tech companies often focus on adding features, Lubbe says most users don’t even know what half the app can do. “A lot of customers only use one or two things – check their balance, send money, maybe buy airtime. But they don’t know about the budgeting tools, the rewards, the goal-setting. Or if they do, they’re not confident using them.”

The Trust Gap Is Real , Especially for First-Time or Low-Income Users

Lubbe is quick to point out that many apps in South Africa are data-free meaning they don’t cost you airtime or WiFi to use. “But here’s the kicker,” she says. “Most people don’t know that. We have customers telling Banks they check their balance once a month, and that’s it, because they don’t want to waste data. The app doesn’t cost them anything. No one told them.”

That gap in communication and trust is costing brands more than they realise.

“You can’t assume that because someone has a smartphone, they feel digitally confident,” Lubbe explains. “Especially in lower-income or Elderly households, there’s still anxiety around getting it wrong. Around scams. Around hitting the wrong button. So it’s not just a design issue, it’s an emotional one.”

When asked what the most underrated part of a good app is, Lubbe doesn’t hesitate: “How it makes you feel. It’s easy to talk about features and metrics and screen flows,” she says. “But what keeps someone coming back to an app is the feeling they get when they use it. Do I feel in control? Do I feel seen? Do I feel safe?”

She recalls a customer who only started using an app after her son showed her how to use fingerprint login. “She said, ‘Now I know it’s really me. It makes me feel secure.’ That’s powerful. That’s not just UX. That’s trust.”

Respect Is the Real Bottom Line

As South Africa’s digital economy matures, Lubbe says the brands that win won’t necessarily be the ones with the most features. It’ll be the ones that design for real life.

“Digital experience is emotional experience,” she says. “Customers don’t just want brands to build tools, they want not just building tools. When implementing digital transformation strategies, organisation need to keep in mind they are building moments of dignity or frustration. Moments of clarity or confusion.”

And while some companies may be chasing the next big innovation, she says the real opportunity is much simpler. “Make it work. Make it kind. Make it make sense. If you can do that, your customers will stick around.”

Because at the end of the day, South Africans aren’t asking for perfect. They’re just asking for apps that feel like they were made for them.

