Keep your home fresh this summer with these Xiaomi smart home appliances

Summer is almost here, and Xiaomi offers several ways to beat the heat and stay comfortable in your home.

With temperatures already on the rise, it won’t be long before South Africans are baking at home during the day and sweating themselves to sleep at night. And with spring bringing pollen and allergies into the mix, staying cool and breathing easy indoors has never been more important.

Xiaomi fans and humidifiers offer an excellent and efficient way to avoid this discomfort and stay cool in the summer heat, while Xiaomi’s air purifiers keep your air clean throughout the warmer months.

We outline the key features of Xiaomi’s smart home products, below.

Whether you suffer from allergies or simply care about your health – the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite will keep your air clean and fresh, 24/7.

Boasting a cutting-edge 3-in-1 filtration system, this air purifier removes up to 99.97% of 0.3μm particles and also actively releases negative ions to keep the air fresh.

In simple terms: Your air is purified, removing nearly all harmful particles so you can breathe clean, fresh air with every breath.

From pollen, to pet dander, to smoke, to other unhealthy particles and gases – the Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite takes care of it all while simultaneously eliminating unwanted odours.

Set it and forget it – filters last up to a year, and you can use smart control through the Mi Home or Xiaomi Home apps to manage purification even when away from home.

These features offer total convenience while making it simple to keep your home’s air clean and fresh.

Whether you suffer from allergies, live in pollen-rich environments, have young children, or simply want to protect your lungs – the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is a must-buy for only R3,299 on Takealot.

Xiaomi Rechargeable Mini Fan (R695 R699 )

If you want a fan that you can take with you on-the-go, or just need a small fan for a cosier area, the Xiaomi Rechargeable Mini Fan is your best bet.

It combines a standing fan’s impressive performance with a handheld device’s versatility, making it perfect for students or office workers who want a fan they can keep on their desk.

The Xiaomi Rechargeable Mini Fan puts out an extremely low operational noise level, meaning it won’t disturb your concentration while working, and if you use it on your bedside table, it won’t disrupt your sleep, either.

Some may wonder if this fan comes with the drawback of weak battery life – but Xiaomi has equipped it with a 4,000mAh high-capacity battery that is capable of running for over 18 hours at its first speed setting.

This means it will easily last all day at work or all night in your bedroom, and when it does need to be recharged, it has a universal Type-C charging interface that supports both power bank and socket charging methods.

When using it at its higher speed settings, the Xiaomi Rechargeable Mini Fan uses its seven-bladed fan to full effect, generating a wide-angle, gentle breeze that will keep larger areas cool.

The Xiaomi Rechargeable Mini Fan even comes with a built-in Aroma Pad, which you can use with a few drops of your preferred essential oil to create your own refreshing home oasis.

Available from Takealot for R695, the Xiaomi Rechargeable Mini Fan is the ultimate companion for staying cool.

Summer not only brings the heat but also dryness, with many parts of South Africa (think the Northern Cape or Karoo) going weeks without rain.

This can leave you with uncomfortable dry mouth, lips, and skin – unless you have the Xiaomi Smart Humidifier 2.

This nifty device boasts cutting-edge tech that will keep your home at the ideal humidity – including a 4.5L tank capacity that allows the Xiaomi Smart Humidifier 2 to run in automatic mode for up to 32 hours without a refill.

This automatic mode will quickly respond to changes in the humidity to maintain a comfortable environment, avoiding the common pitfalls of other humidifiers, where they sometimes increase the humidity too much (it’s here that the Xiaomi Temperature and Humidity Monitor 2 really changes the game, making automatic adjustments based on your current environment).

In simple terms: automatic mode makes the Smart Humidifier 2 a set-it-and-forget-it device.

When you need to refill the device, you can do so without moving it, as it can be topped up directly without removing the tank.

Another common issue with humidifiers is their distinctive hissing sound, which puts off many who would like to use them during the night.

The Xiaomi Smart Humidifier 2 makes this a non-issue thanks to its innovative floating structure that moisturises the air with minimal noise, ensuring you get a good night’s sleep without drying out.

Purchasing a Xiaomi Smart Humidifier 2 is extremely accessible, as they are available on Takealot for R999.

From cleaner air to cooler nights, browse Xiaomi’s smart home range to ensure comfort and peace of mind all season long.