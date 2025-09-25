How PayInc powers everyday payments

PayInc, formerly known as BankservAfrica, operates the foundational payments rails that underpins the backbone of South Africa’s payments ecosystem.

From card, cash, EFT to real-time payments, PayInc’s technology is the invisible engine that processes millions of transactions daily, ensuring each is secure, swift and reliable.

“Tapping a card or making an EFT payment may appear effortless for the end user, but beneath the surface lies a highly-resilient, modern technology backbone,” says Ben Janse van Rensburg, CIO at PayInc. “

Consumers and businesses expect payments to be seamless and instant, but the reality is that robust systems and constant innovation are required to deliver this reliability at scale.”

Meeting the 24×7 expectation

In today’s digital-first world, we expect technology to work flawlessly – anytime, anywhere. Whether it’s a mobile payment, an online transaction, or a point-of-sale tap, the expectation is that payments should be available 24×7 across every channel.

“Luckily at PayInc, we’ve been running real-time, always-on services for decades,” says Janse van Rensburg.

“That deep operational experience allows us to innovate in the right places – ensuring our systems remain stable, reliable and secure.”

This expectation of uninterrupted service is not just a convenience – it’s a necessity for modern commerce. PayInc’s infrastructure is engineered to meet this demand with cloud-native architecture, automated failover, and advanced redundancy protocols that guarantee 99.99% uptime.

A pivotal advance came in 2021, when PayInc (then BankservAfrica) launched an Application Programming Interface (API) for its Real-Time Clearing (RTC) payments solution.

“Launching the API for RTC was a significant milestone in our journey towards a fully API-enabled payments platform,” says Janse van Rensburg.

“These APIs are designed to complement or eventually replace legacy interfaces, supporting scalability and agility for the digital economy.”

The introduction of PayShap is a powerful example of redefining low-value, real-time payments in South Africa. Since its launch, this service has facilitated over R403 billion in transactions.

As low-value Real-Time Clearing (RTC) transactions continue to migrate to PayShap, aligned with South Africa’s broader payments modernisation, the significance of this service cannot be overstated.

With the successful introduction of proxy-enabled payments via ShapIDs and ongoing investment in its rapid payments infrastructure, the foundation is set for wider adoption to drive the transition to a digital economy.

Other features such as PayShap Request and QR code capabilities, will unlock new use cases by extending the service to both person-to-person and person-to-business payments.

Cyber resilience

PayInc’s renewed focus on cybersecurity is central to its evolving identity and recent rebrand. “We are aligning our new brand with an unprecedented commitment to operational excellence, ensuring that trust, speed, and reliability are at the heart of every financial transaction in South Africa,” Janse van Rensburg notes.

“Investing in continuous cyber-resilience through AI-driven threat detection, multi-factor authentication, and ISO 27001-aligned processes strengthens trust with both customers and merchants. It’s not just about preventing downtime but about maintaining confidence in an era of digital dependency.”

Digital-first innovation and business impact

Digital-first innovation is now critical in the payments landscape, particularly with the surge in mobile and online transactions.

“PayInc has invested heavily in infrastructure that leverages cloud technology, microservices, and advanced APIs to deliver both speed and security for the modern South African,” says Janse van Rensburg.

“We have integrated enhanced fraud-prevention tools, including machine learning-based anomaly detection and engineered significant system redundancy to guarantee uptime.”

This reliability, he emphasises, benefits not only consumers but also the broader economy.

“Small businesses depend on secure, affordable payment systems to grow, while large corporates require trusted financial partners to enable high-volume transactions.”

“By ensuring resilience at every level, PayInc supports financial inclusion and long-term growth across all forms of business in South Africa.”

Preparing for the future

Looking ahead, PayInc is positioning itself to lead the future of payments. Its API-enabled, cloud-native platform now powers innovations including the Rapid Payments solution and PayShap.

“Our commitment is not just to be ready for future innovations, but to actively lead the evolution of South Africa’s payments ecosystem,” says Janse van Rensburg.

