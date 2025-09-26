Celebrating 21 Years of Impact: DUT’s Vision for Innovation and Excellence

This year, the Durban University of Technology (DUT) proudly celebrates 21 years as a dynamic force in South African higher education.

Since its formation in 2002, through the merger of ML Sultan Technikon and Technikon Natal, DUT has grown into a trailblazer in research, innovation and teaching-with seven campuses across Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

DUT offers diverse programmes across six faculties: Accounting and Informatics, Applied Sciences, Arts and Design, Engineering and the Built Environment, Health Sciences, and Management Sciences.

For more details on all DUT offerings, visit www.dut.ac.za.

The DUT Business School, part of the Faculty of Management Sciences, is accredited by the Council for Higher Education (CHE) and is a member of the South African Business School Association (SABSA).

Its applied curriculum is designed to produce socially responsive business leaders.

At the heart of DUT’s mission is a deep commitment to innovation and cutting-edge research.

With 20 dedicated research focus areas, from biotechnology to energy sustainability, the university continues to earn national and global recognition, including the prestigious Focused Research Advancement Award from the National Research Foundation (NRF).

Guided by the strategic framework ENVISION2030, launched in 2020, DUT is shaping a creative, entrepreneurial and globally responsive academic community.

The strategy outlines a bold vision for transforming lives and livelihoods through education, innovation and community engagement.

The university’s tagline “Creative. Distinctive. Impactful.” reflects its holistic approach to education.

Through platforms like the innobiz Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, students receive both theoretical and hands-on training, equipping them to become change-makers in their fields.

DUT’s pursuit of excellence continues to gain international traction.

In 2024, the institution was ranked 11th in the Times Higher Education (THE) Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings, securing its place as South Africa’s top university of technology and fifth overall in the country.

As part of its 21st year celebration, DUT is inviting applications for its 2026 Masters and Doctoral programmes, with full scholarships available for qualifying candidates on its website: https://onlineapps.dut.ac.za.

Undergraduate students wishing to apply for 2026 can do so via the Central Applications Office.

