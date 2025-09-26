Codehesion, voted South Africa’s most trusted software development company in 2025, helps companies fix their software projects and ensure things are done right.

Codehesion was founded in 2017 by software architect and computer engineer Hector Beyers to build software for South African companies.

Codehesion only employs highly skilled and experienced software engineers, computer scientists, and project managers.

This helped the company quickly build a reputation for producing world-class software systems and mobile apps and for delivering these projects on time and within budget.

Codehesion has won numerous awards, including the prestigious MTN Business App of the Year Award, and two Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.

Its long list of satisfied clients includes local and global market leaders like Woolworths, Hyundai, Leroy Merlin, Tiger Wheel & Tyre, City Lodge, and Peermont Global.

Over the last eight years, Codehesion has built exceptional skills in custom software development, mobile app development, and software maintenance.

One of its fastest-growing services is code audits, which help companies fix struggling software projects and put them on a path to success.

Codehesion has helped numerous companies save failing software projects and deliver a world-class project at the end.

Free Codehesion consultation

Codehesion offers a free consultation for companies that struggle with a software project and may need a code audit to save it.

For a free consultation, contact Codehesion here.