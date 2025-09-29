Emtel partners with NEC XON to modernise cybersecurity capabilities

Emtel, a leading telecommunications provider in Mauritius, has announced a strategic partnership with NEC XON, a leading ICT systems integrator in Africa, to modernise and strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities in response to the increasingly complex global threat landscape.

NEC XON Head of Cybersecurity, Armand Kruger, said: “Cyberattacks, especially within the telecoms sector, have become more sophisticated and persistent.”

“Emtel has deployed Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR, in collaboration with NEC XON’s expert-led Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.”

“The solution offers AI-driven threat detection and rapid incident response, enabling Emtel to proactively neutralise cyber threats and drastically reduce dwell time,” added Kruger.

Armand Kruger, Head of Cybersecurity at NEC XON

“In the telecoms sector, where service continuity and data integrity are critical, cybersecurity is not optional — it’s mission-critical,” said Emtel CEO Kresh Goomany.

“This partnership empowers Emtel to shift to intelligence-led, proactive cyber resilience.”

The collaboration aligns strongly with both companies’ strategic goals.

For Emtel, it ensures continuous delivery of secure digital services to customers.

For NEC XON, the partnership underscores its commitment to equipping African telecom providers with enterprise-grade security tailored to local threats and regulatory requirements.

Tackling the regional cyber threat landscape

Mauritius — like many regions undergoing rapid digital transformation — is faced with an increasingly hostile cyber environment.

Challenges include:

Targeted ransomware attacks on telecoms, financial services, and government institutions.

Regulatory and compliance pressures, especially under laws like the Data Protection Act 2017.

A shortage of skilled cybersecurity talent, making it difficult for many organisations to maintain real-time visibility and rapid response capabilities.

Through this partnership, Emtel and NEC XON address these challenges head-on.

The Cortex XDR platform provides unified visibility across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments, while NEC XON’s MDR services deliver 24/7 threat hunting, investigation, and response — all tailored to regional realities and compliance requirements.

“This collaboration goes beyond just deploying technology,” said Goomany.

“It’s about enabling telecom operators like Emtel to be trusted, secure digital backbones for their nations.”

Delivering tangible benefits to businesses

The Emtel–NEC XON offering is especially vital for mid-sized businesses and regulated industries in Mauritius.

With no need to build their own Security Operations Center (SOC), these organisations can now access world-class cybersecurity as a managed service.

Key business benefits include:

Accelerated threat detection and containment — threats are identified and neutralised within minutes.

Reduced risk exposure — advanced analytics detect and block ransomware, insider threats, and other advanced attacks.

Improved compliance and governance — helping businesses meet data protection obligations without sacrificing agility.

A blueprint for the region

The Emtel–NEC XON partnership offers important lessons for other telecoms and cybersecurity providers:

Cybersecurity must be embedded, not bolted on.

Managed Detection and Response as a Service is a key differentiator in underserved or resource-constrained markets.

Speed and precision in incident response provide a competitive edge.

Regional partnerships deliver local relevance and deeper resilience.

Emtel and NEC XON are setting an example for the future of cybersecurity resilience in Mauritius and across Africa.

Click here to learn more about NEC XON.