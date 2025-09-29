Enjoy a symphony of sight and sound with Samsung

In an age where technology is about more than function alone, Samsung is leading the charge in reshaping how we experience, and display innovation in our living spaces.

With Samsung’s newly launched Neo QLED TVs, The Frame TV, Music Frame and the new sleek Soundbars, the brand is blending design, art, and engineering to turn everyday moments into a beautifully curated experience of sight and sound.

Gone are the days when TVs and speakers were acquired for their function with little attention paid to their form.

Samsung’s latest innovations prove that technology can be as much a design element as a device.

The stunning new Neo QLED series (65-inch to 75-inch) introduces a new metal frame design that beautifully compliments your space and elevates your aesthetic.

It also features Glare-Free technology, elevating both the performance and also style of different living space, offering a sophisticated viewing experience.

The Frame TV transforms the traditional television into a gallery-worthy showpiece.

When you’re not watching anything on the TV, it’s not just a black screen – it becomes a dynamic canvas, displaying artworks from Samsung’s extensive Art Store or personal photographs with remarkable realism.

With customisable bezels, it effortlessly adapts to any interior style, from classic to contemporary.

Building on this aesthetic-first approach, Samsung’s new Neo QLED and QLED TVs now also offer access to Samsung Art Store, expanding the idea of tech-as-art beyond The Frame.

Whether you’re displaying a digital Van Gogh or your latest holiday photo, these displays are elevated, expressive and personal.

In tune with your senses

The 2025 audio line-up includes new soundbars in the flagship Q-series and B-series come with a new sleek design.

The newest line-up is designed to not only amp up the audio but to elevate any living space, combining innovative design with exceptional sound and impressive versatility.

The designs offer flexibility without compromising on style, making it the perfect complement for a sophisticated wall-mounted display or a minimalist table top setup.

In addition to the new Q-series models and B-series models, Samsung continues to offer the S-series soundbars, which are slim and discrete, elegantly blending with your space.

There’s also The Music Frame, in a complementary statement, it reinvents what a speaker should look and feel like.

At a glance, it appears to be a minimalist piece of modern wall art. Within its elegant lines lies an acoustic powerhouse – rich, room-filling audio.

Imagine entering a space where soft visuals of an exquisite artwork light up your wall while a soulful jazz melody floats from the Music Frame.

The result is more than aesthetics – it’s ambience.

With tech designed to enhance rather than distract, Samsung empowers users to craft atmospheres that reflect their mood or moment in time.

These audio devices illustrate the powerful idea that technology can be both beautiful and bold, or quietly blend into the background, adapting to your space.

Design that speaks – or silently stuns

One of the most compelling aspects of Samsung’s design philosophy is duality.

The Frame TV, The Music Frame, and now the new Neo QLED series and soundbars, can blend in with understated elegance or stand out as conversation pieces.

Their beauty lies in choice – whether you want your tech to whisper or sing.

With the Frame TV’s interchangeable bezels, you can match your TV to your room’s palette.

You can choose between modern or wood-inspired frames, all magnetic and easily swappable.

The elegantly designed Music Frame can hang alone or work in pairs, delivering an audio experience that’s also easy on the eye.

And with the metal frame finish of the QN900F series, Samsung adds yet another layer of luxury to home design.

More than devices – a reflection of you

The fusion of art and technology marks a shift in how we view and value home tech.

Today’s consumers don’t just want devices that perform.

They want tech that aligns with who they are – visually sophisticated, emotionally engaging, and deeply personal.

Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs, Frame TV, Music Frame, and Soundbars are a response to this evolving expectation.

They are artistic expressions of personal taste, seamlessly integrating into homes and lifestyles.

So in this era, the question isn’t so much “Where do I put my tech?” but “How do I want my home to feel?”

With this innovation, Samsung isn’t just selling hardware. It’s inviting users to live in spaces that are not only smart but soulful.

It’s a celebration of the beautiful union between design and experience, form and function, and ultimately, art and technology.

Click here to learn more about these Samsung audiovisual products.